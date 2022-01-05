Just In
- 2 hrs ago Mega Sale On Furniture: Up To 50% Off On Sofa Set, Bunk Bed, Study Table And More
- 3 hrs ago Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp And Facebook Status
- 15 hrs ago Surge Indicative Of Third Wave In India, Says COVID-19 Task Force Chief Dr NK Arora
- 18 hrs ago Red Alert! Kajol Slays It In Her Bold Red Outfits; Ultimate Party Wear!
Don't Miss
- Technology Xiaomi Flagship Days Sale: Amazon Discount Offers On Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G, And More
- News Amitabh Bachchan dealing with domestic Covid situation, as staff member tests positive
- Finance 10 Most Anticipated IPOs in 2022
- Movies Erica Fernandes & Her Mother Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Advices Everyone NOT To Rely On Self-Test Kit
- Automobiles Sony Electric Vehicle Coming Soon — Vision-S and Electric SUV: All You Need To Know
- Education CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Released At csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Here
- Sports LeBron powers Lakers past Kings for third straight win, CP3 and Booker shine for Suns
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In North India For Every Traveller
West Bengal Records 9,073 New COVID-19 Cases, Hike Of 49% In A Single Day
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh COVID-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810. The tally went up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday.
West Bengal on Monday registered 6,078 new cases, while the figure on last Tuesday was only 752. The positivity rate improved to 18.96 per cent from Monday's 19.59 per cent, the bulletin said. Of the new positive cases, Kolkata recorded 4,759, up from 1,958 registered on the previous day, the bulletin said.
The metropolis accounted for the maximum of five fresh fatalities while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported three, it added.
There were over 100 doctors, including faculties, post-graduate trainees (PGTs) and interns of the Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, have tested positive for the virus, while nearly 80 faculties and PGTs of another institute of the city, the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital have been afflicted with the disease, sources in the health department said.
Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is also an ex-minister of the state, singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, noted Bengali poet Srijato also tested positive for Covid-19. They
Film director-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Raj Chakraborty said that he and his wife, actor Subhasree, are also down with the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 3,768 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of cured people to 16,19,016.
The number of active cases shot up by 5,289 since Monday to 25,475.
Since Monday, 47,864 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,15,46,941, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the state health department issued a notification withdrawing monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-made proteins, and Molunupiravir, an anti-viral medication, for the treatment of Covid-19.
Director, Health Services, Dr Ajay Chakraborty, said that monoclonal antibodies and Molunupiravir have been dropped as they are not mentioned in the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry.
The health department also said that those who are in home isolation "must not use steroids even if they have mild symptoms", the official said adding that, "a special type of inhaler is recommended for corona patients who have a severe cough".
On Tuesday, 8,55,950 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state. Out of them, 1,76,197 doses were given to people in the 15-18 years age group.
- healthSurge Indicative Of Third Wave In India, Says COVID-19 Task Force Chief Dr NK Arora
- disorders cureNew COVID Variant 'IHU' Found In France, More Infectious Than Omicron: All You Need To Know
- healthOmicron Only A Common Viral Fever But Exercising Caution Important: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- healthIsrael To Administer Fourth Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Medical Personnel And Senior Citizens
- kidsIndia Vaccinates Over 40 Lakh Adolescents Between 15-18 Years On First Day: Children Talk About The Experience
- healthCentre To Hold Series Of Webinars On Aspects Of Clinical Management Of COVID-19 Cases
- healthOmicron Natural Vaccine? Experts Call Notion Dangerous, Say Doesn’t Take Long Covid Into Account
- kidsCOVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Begins; Over 6 Lakh Registered On CoWin App For Covaxin
- disorders cureOmicron: What Are The COVID-19 Symptoms Specific To The Omicron Variant?
- healthOmicron Tally In India Rises To 1,431 After Logging 161 Fresh Cases
- healthLooking Back At COVID In 2021: From Worse Than Better, To Hope Of Vaccines
- healthOmicron Will Soon Replace Delta As Dominant Global Variant: Experts