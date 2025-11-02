Feeling Distant Lately? Neurosurgeon Shares 5 Cardinal Pillars That Can Pull Your Relationship Back From Edge

At 60, Shah Rukh Khan's Anti-Ageing Diet Secret Shows How Discipline Keeps India's King Forever Young Health oi-Deepannita Das

If there's one man who seems to have made a deal with time itself, it's Shah Rukh Khan. 02 November marks his 60th birthday and still the "King of Bollywood" looks as sharp, agile, and radiant as he did two decades ago.

Whether he's performing high-octane stunts in Jawan, dancing atop moving trains, or flashing that signature dimpled smile that still melts millions, SRK's energy feels untouched by age.

But what's truly fascinating isn't just his ageless appearance, it's his simplicity. Unlike fad-chasing diets and extravagant wellness routines that dominate celebrity circles, SRK's approach to health is surprisingly grounded. His anti-ageing secret? A plate powered by discipline, not deprivation.

King Khan's Food Philosophy

In 2016, SRK gave fans a glimpse into his food philosophy. In an interview, he confessed that he doesn't like indulgent feasts or elaborate meals. Instead, he sticks to two main meals a day, lunch and dinner, packed with clean, nourishing foods.

"I naturally lean towards very basic food," he said. "Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don't enjoy rich or festive foods)." His meals typically include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally, a small portion of dal.

It's this minimalist approach that allows him to maintain both his physique and energy without feeling burdened by complicated restrictions. For SRK, eating clean isn't a trend; it's a ritual rooted in balance and awareness. Check out the benefits here.

1. Sprouts

Sprouts are among the simplest yet most powerful foods you can add to your diet. Packed with protein, fibre, antioxidants, and enzymes, they help rejuvenate the body from within and slow down the ageing process.

Sprouting enhances the nutrient content of seeds and legumes, making them easier to digest and richer in vitamins such as C, K, and folate. The fibre in sprouts supports gut health and smooth digestion, helping your system stay clean and active.

Their antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress, keeping your skin youthful and glowing. Regular consumption of sprouts also balances blood sugar, boosts metabolism, and supports heart health.

Because they're low in calories and high in essential amino acids, sprouts make for a perfect light meal or side dish. In short, these tiny greens pack a mighty punch - they nourish, cleanse, and protect your body from the inside out.

2. Grilled Chicken

As we age, one of the first things we lose is lean muscle mass, a process known as sarcopenia. This gradual decline not only slows metabolism but also affects posture, strength, and energy levels. That's where grilled chicken steps in as your best ally.

Grilled chicken is packed with high-quality, easily digestible protein, about 25 to 30 grams per 100 grams, making it an excellent choice for muscle maintenance. Unlike red meats, it's low in saturated fat, helping you stay lean while supporting heart health. The amino acids in chicken, particularly leucine, directly aid muscle repair and regeneration, preventing that "frail" look often associated with ageing.

But it's not just about muscles. Protein is also vital for collagen production, which keeps skin supple and firm. So every bite of grilled chicken is not just fueling your body, it's also quietly fighting wrinkles and sagging skin.

To top it off, grilling, instead of deep-frying, preserves nutrients without unnecessary fats, giving you all the benefits without burdening your digestive system or arteries. In short, it's clean fuel for an ageless body.

3. Broccoli

If grilled chicken builds the body, broccoli protects it. This green vegetable might not look glamorous, but it's a silent warrior when it comes to fighting ageing from the inside out. Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and sulforaphane, compounds that reduce oxidative stress, the leading cause of cell damage and premature ageing.

Sulforaphane, in particular, is a powerful detoxifier that helps the body eliminate harmful toxins and free radicals. Think of it as a natural cleanup crew working to keep your cells young and efficient. Regular consumption of broccoli improves skin elasticity, enhances glow, and supports the liver's detoxification process, giving your skin that natural radiance that no cream can replicate.

Moreover, broccoli is rich in fibre, which promotes gut health. A healthy gut microbiome ensures better nutrient absorption and a stronger immune system. Since 70% of your immunity resides in your gut, keeping it balanced directly influences how you age. The less inflammation in your gut, the less likely you are to experience visible ageing signs like dull skin, bloating, or fatigue.

Broccoli also contains vitamin K and calcium, which support bone health, a crucial aspect of ageing gracefully. Strong bones, strong posture, strong confidence, that's the broccoli effect.

4. Dal

In a world obsessed with diets that cut out carbs, dal is a quiet reminder that balance is key. This humble lentil dish is rich in plant-based protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and folate, nutrients that collectively promote heart health, steady energy, and radiant skin.

The soluble fibre in dal keeps blood sugar stable and lowers cholesterol, while its iron content supports red blood cell production, giving your skin a healthy, oxygenated glow. Meanwhile, its folate aids in cell renewal, helping repair skin tissues and maintaining firmness.

For those trying to age gracefully, dal's slow-release carbohydrates provide sustained energy without blood sugar spikes, keeping you active and focused. It's also incredibly gut-friendly, feeding good bacteria and preventing inflammation, which is often the root cause of ageing-related conditions.

A small bowl of dal in your daily meal ensures you're getting not just protein but also emotional comfort, a reminder that eating healthy doesn't mean giving up the joy of warm, home-cooked food.

So, the next time you sit down for a meal, skip the complicated diets and remember: a simple plate of chicken, greens, and dal might just be your secret to staying forever young. As SRK once said, "Age is just a number, and I'm not counting." Maybe that's the biggest secret, count your blessings, not your birthdays.