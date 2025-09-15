Aamir Khan Took Steroids For Migraine That Caused Weight Gain, Expert Shares How To Manage It Safely

Hindi Diwas 2025: Do You Know Why India Celebrates Its National Language On 14th September Every Year?

When Aamir Khan walked onto the stage at the Season 4 event of Ajivasan Act in Mumbai, the crowd wasn't just watching a Bollywood legend-they were watching a man who, even after decades in the spotlight, continues to surprise with new shades of his artistry. His soulful singing drew instant applause, the videos went viral, and fans celebrated this refreshing glimpse of their favourite star.

But along with admiration came a wave of whispers. Many people noticed his sudden weight gain, and social media quickly filled with comments-some expressing worry, while others offered empathy. It wasn't judgment, but genuine concern, the kind we feel when someone we've grown up watching suddenly looks different.

Breaking the speculation, Aamir candidly revealed in an interview that his transformation wasn't about lifestyle or age; it was the result of steroids prescribed for severe migraine attacks. The medicines had helped him cope with the pain, but also left behind visible side effects. For fans, this honesty was a poignant reminder that even icons are human, battling health issues silently, often with the same struggles and insecurities that millions face every day.

The good news? Experts believe weight gain from steroids can be managed safely-without harming your health. Let's break down what this means and how people like Aamir and countless others can cope better.

What Does a Migraine Look Like? Know The Signs

Migraines are often misunderstood. Many dismiss them as just a headache, but they are far more complex and painful. According to experts, a migraine episode can look like this:

Someone may have repeated attacks, often five or more over time. The pain usually occurs on one side of the head and feels throbbing or pulsating. Along with this, nausea or vomiting can set in, making daily tasks impossible. Even light or sound can feel unbearable, and the pain worsens with simple movements. For many, these symptoms cause not just physical suffering but also emotional exhaustion.

This is the invisible battle Aamir Khan and millions of migraine patients fight regularly, often silently.

Why Steroids Are Used In Migraine Treatment

While migraines are often treated with painkillers, lifestyle changes, and preventive medicines, steroids are sometimes prescribed in severe cases. They can help reduce inflammation in the brain and break prolonged migraine cycles. For patients who don't respond to standard treatment, steroids offer relief-but not without side effects.

One of the most common and frustrating side effects is weight gain. This happens because steroids increase appetite, cause water retention, and may alter metabolism. For someone like Aamir Khan, who is known for his fitness, this side effect is particularly noticeable. But more importantly, for everyday people, it can also impact confidence, self-image, and long-term health.

How to Manage Steroid-Related Weight Gain Safely

Health experts emphasize that while steroids may be necessary, there are ways to reduce their impact on body weight:

Stay Active Daily: Light exercise such as walking, yoga, or swimming, can offset steroid-related weight gain. Even 20-30 minutes a day makes a difference.

Light exercise such as walking, yoga, or swimming, can offset steroid-related weight gain. Even 20-30 minutes a day makes a difference. Eat Smart: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can help. Doctors recommend reducing excess salt to manage water retention and limiting processed foods that add unnecessary calories.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can help. Doctors recommend reducing excess salt to manage water retention and limiting processed foods that add unnecessary calories. Hydration Matters: Drinking enough water reduces bloating and supports metabolism.

Drinking enough water reduces bloating and supports metabolism. Prioritize Sleep: Lack of sleep can trigger migraines and also promote weight gain by disrupting hormonal balance.

Lack of sleep can trigger migraines and also promote weight gain by disrupting hormonal balance. Regular Checkups: Staying in touch with a doctor ensures side effects are monitored and medications adjusted when needed.

Most importantly, experts stress that self-compassion is vital. Weight gain during medical treatment isn't a personal failure-it's a temporary phase of healing.

How Migraine Can Take Emotional Toll On You

Beyond the physical symptoms, migraines can take a heavy emotional toll. Imagine canceling plans because you can't stand light or struggling at work because your head feels like it's splitting. Now add the frustration of seeing your body change because of the very medicines helping you. It's a double burden many migraine patients carry.

So, at the end of the day, health should always come before appearance. Weight gained during treatment is not permanent, it's a side effect that can be managed. What truly matters is choosing life, relief, and healing over silent suffering.