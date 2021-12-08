ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    65 Cases Of Norovirus Reported Till October 31 In India, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

    By

    A total of 65 cases of Norovirus have been reported till October 31 in the country, of which 54 were from Wayanad and 11 from Alappuzha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

    On action taken by the government to contain Norovirus, she said a multi-disciplinary Central team was deputed when the information about this outbreak was received from Kerala to help district authorities in investigating and containing the outbreak.

    Laboratory support was provided by NIV Alappuzha (ICMR) for diagnosing the outbreak by testing stool and blood samples. In accordance with technical advice provided, the state government initiated several measures, the Union Minister said.

    Besides surveillance to detect cases, super-chlorination of all water sources, including wells and tanks in the college campus, was undertaken. Wells around the college were also chlorinated and health education was provided to the college inmates, staff, and teachers, Pawar said.

    Image Source: Freepik.com

    Comments

    More NOROVIRUS News

    Read more about: norovirus covid 19
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close