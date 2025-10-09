Diwali 2025: You're Lighting Diyas Wrong, Goddess Lakshmi Wants You To Burn Inner Darkness First

13 Lakh Deaths A Year? Govt Launches ‘Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0' To Safeguard Students Health oi-Deepannita Das

In a world where peer pressure and lifestyle temptations often shadow young minds, the Government of India is making a strong statement - the health of the nation's youth is non-negotiable.

On October 9, 2025, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will jointly launch the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 (TFYC 3.0)', a nationwide movement to protect students from the dangers of tobacco and substance use.

It's more than just a campaign; it's a call to action for schools, colleges, and families to unite for a tobacco-free generation. Tobacco still claims over 13 lakh lives annually in India, and what's alarming is that 8.4% of students aged 13-15 reportedly use tobacco, according to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (2019). Even more concerning - the average age of initiation is just 10 years old.

This initiative doesn't just aim to curb a bad habit - it's about giving India's youth a chance to dream freely, breathe deeply, and live longer.

What Is 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0'?

The **Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0 is a '60-day national movement' designed to educate, empower, and engage students in saying no to tobacco. It focuses on three pillars - prevention, support, and awareness.

From workshops for school heads and NSS/NCC volunteers to counselling sessions for students, the campaign ensures that both prevention and healing are addressed. The government has urged all States and Union Territories to reaffirm their commitment to the Guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) and implement proactive awareness activities across campuses.

Competitions, educational videos, and interactive programs like the World No Tobacco Day Quiz and the "School Challenge: Towards a Tobacco-Free Generation" on the MyGov platform will further drive engagement among youth.

Why The Focus On Students?

Children and teenagers are at an impressionable stage - their habits often shape the course of their adulthood. Studies show that if a person doesn't start using tobacco before the age of 21, they are unlikely ever to start. That's why the government's focus on schools and colleges is strategic and urgent.

By creating awareness early, the campaign aims to build resilience, encourage peer support, and change social perceptions about tobacco use. Instead of fear, the campaign builds understanding - empowering students to make informed, independent choices.

What Will Happen During The Campaign?

Over two months, TFYC 3.0 will roll out a mix of awareness, enforcement, and wellness initiatives across India. Educational institutions will conduct capacity-building workshops to train teachers and volunteers.

Enforcement drives will ensure 100-yard tobacco-free zones around schools and colleges. The campaign also plans to celebrate schools and institutions that fully comply with the ToFEI norms, setting them up as role models for others.

What makes this version of the campaign stand out is its focus on mental well-being. Students battling addiction will have access to counselling, therapy sessions, and support groups, ensuring the conversation goes beyond mere prohibition.

Health, Nation, And Vision: 'Viksit Bharat@2047'

The idea of a tobacco-free youth directly aligns with the larger national goal - Viksit Bharat@2047, a vision of a strong, self-reliant, and healthy India. A nation's future depends on the well-being of its young citizens.

By protecting their physical and mental health, this campaign contributes to building a generation that is sharper, stronger, and more capable of leadership.

A healthy student today is an innovative professional, scientist, teacher, or policymaker tomorrow - and that's the chain of progress TFYC 3.0 hopes to strengthen.

A Step Beyond Awareness

What makes TFYC 3.0 powerful is its **"whole-of-government approach."** It's not limited to posters and pledges - it brings together education, health, law enforcement, and community engagement. The campaign's emphasis on real-world impact ensures that schools are not just tobacco-free in theory, but in practice.

The Government also plans to run community-level sensitisation drives, urging parents and local communities to stay alert to substance abuse triggers. This holistic ecosystem ensures students are supported both inside and outside school walls.