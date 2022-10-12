Ready To Wear Saree Styles To Ace Your Ethnic Fashion Game Women Trupti Palav

The saree is one classic Indian outfit that epitomizes elegance. But unless you are a pro at draping it, the six-yards attire may seem like a struggle. Many wish to wear a saree for special occasions or even as a daily wear ensemble. But simply avoids it due to the perfect drape or carrying it with grace issues. But there is a clever solution for wearing the elegant Indian ensemble. A ready-to-wear saree is the perfect answer to your saree woes!

Why Opt For a Ready-to-Wear Saree

For a start, a ready-to-wear saree takes just one minute to wear and be ready. These are pre-stitched at the saree pallu and pleats, so you don't have to adjust it as well. Just slip into one like you do for wearing a skirt and that's it!

A readymade or one-minute saree is an ideal solution for those who don't have much time for getting dressed but want to flaunt classy, contemporary Indian attire. Plus these sarees are available in various fabrics, colours, and styles of course. So you are sorted on the occasions and dress code part too!

Motif Work Saree Image: Instagram From plain, and printed to ethnic motifs, you can select from various styles available for ready-to-wear sarees. For traditional wear, select a saree featuring peculiar Indian motifs including florals, paisley, boota work, etc. Chic neutral or a bold hue, the choice is yours. Mirror Work Saree Image: Instagram A mirror work detailing on the saree adds a festive and eclectic vibe. Opt for a ready-to-work saree that has delectable mirrorwork detailing. For special occasions or cocktail parties, a mirror work saree makes an ideal option to shine most elegantly! Minimal Embroidery Saree Image: Instagram A saree featuring a bold and bright hue or exquisite weave work always makes a classy choice. But sometimes you can consider wearing sarees with minimal details. Pick a lovely ready-to-wear saree with elegant embroidery and team it up with a heavy work blouse. It makes a perfect pairing for your ethnic ensemble and gives a one-of-a-kind look! Ruffle Border Saree Image: Instagram A saree with a ruffle border adds a chic, playful look. Such sarees make a perfect choice for modern, fusion dressing. Pick a ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely ruffle detailing at the border or hemline. If you pick a plain ruffles saree, accentuate it with a sequin or embroidery work blouse for that perfect contrast! Waves Fabric Saree Image: Instagram Opt for a trendy ready-to-wear saree that has a weave pattern all over. These sarees are in trend now and make a chic choice for a modern or fusion wear choice. Go for a shiny fabric saree and team it up with a custom-tailored blouse to make your Indian ensemble steal the show! Stripes Saree Image: Instagram Another print or pattern that is gaining a lot of love from saree lovers, is nothing but stripes. Go for a retro-inspired ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely stripes. Wear a plain blouse to allow the saree print to take the center stage. Striped sarees make an ideal choice for brunch, cocktail parties, or office wear! Jacket Saree Image: Instagram Want to showcase an Indo-western look? Then simply pick a saree that comes with a jacket as an additional layering option. If you are picking a plain or minimal detail saree, then the jacket with bold colour, print, or detailing makes an ideal choice.

We have curated some ready-to-wear saree styles that will help ace your ethnic fashion game: