Just In
- 48 min ago October 2022: Festivals And Vrats In This Month
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope, 12 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 19 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 70% Off on Music Instruments
- 20 hrs ago Aishwarya Rai Skincare Routine: This Is How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs
Don't Miss
- Finance Gold Gets Cheaper, Falls By Rs 1200 In 3 Days: Will There Be More Decline?
- News As per constitutional norms: Goa Speaker on merger of Cong MLAs with BJP
- Movies Unstoppable 2 Promo: The New Season Of The NBK Talk Show With Chandrababu Naidu Is A Befitting Start
- Sports T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007
- Technology This Robot Balloon Could Someday Unravel Mysteries Of Venus
- Automobiles 2023 BMW M2 Arrives With 453bhp - Manual Gearbox On Offer
- Education IGNOU Released the June TEE results on their official website. Check details here
- Travel The Snowman Race Bhutan 2022: The Ultimate Race For Climate Action
Ready To Wear Saree Styles To Ace Your Ethnic Fashion Game
The saree is one classic Indian outfit that epitomizes elegance. But unless you are a pro at draping it, the six-yards attire may seem like a struggle. Many wish to wear a saree for special occasions or even as a daily wear ensemble. But simply avoids it due to the perfect drape or carrying it with grace issues. But there is a clever solution for wearing the elegant Indian ensemble. A ready-to-wear saree is the perfect answer to your saree woes!
Image: Instagram
Why Opt For a Ready-to-Wear Saree
For a start, a ready-to-wear saree takes just one minute to wear and be ready. These are pre-stitched at the saree pallu and pleats, so you don't have to adjust it as well. Just slip into one like you do for wearing a skirt and that's it!
A readymade or one-minute saree is an ideal solution for those who don't have much time for getting dressed but want to flaunt classy, contemporary Indian attire. Plus these sarees are available in various fabrics, colours, and styles of course. So you are sorted on the occasions and dress code part too!
Motif Work Saree
Image: Instagram
From plain, and printed to ethnic motifs, you can select from various styles available for ready-to-wear sarees. For traditional wear, select a saree featuring peculiar Indian motifs including florals, paisley, boota work, etc. Chic neutral or a bold hue, the choice is yours.
Mirror Work Saree
Image: Instagram
A mirror work detailing on the saree adds a festive and eclectic vibe. Opt for a ready-to-work saree that has delectable mirrorwork detailing. For special occasions or cocktail parties, a mirror work saree makes an ideal option to shine most elegantly!
Minimal Embroidery Saree
Image: Instagram
A saree featuring a bold and bright hue or exquisite weave work always makes a classy choice. But sometimes you can consider wearing sarees with minimal details. Pick a lovely ready-to-wear saree with elegant embroidery and team it up with a heavy work blouse. It makes a perfect pairing for your ethnic ensemble and gives a one-of-a-kind look!
Ruffle Border Saree
Image: Instagram
A saree with a ruffle border adds a chic, playful look. Such sarees make a perfect choice for modern, fusion dressing. Pick a ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely ruffle detailing at the border or hemline. If you pick a plain ruffles saree, accentuate it with a sequin or embroidery work blouse for that perfect contrast!
Waves Fabric Saree
Image: Instagram
Opt for a trendy ready-to-wear saree that has a weave pattern all over. These sarees are in trend now and make a chic choice for a modern or fusion wear choice. Go for a shiny fabric saree and team it up with a custom-tailored blouse to make your Indian ensemble steal the show!
Stripes Saree
Image: Instagram
Another print or pattern that is gaining a lot of love from saree lovers, is nothing but stripes. Go for a retro-inspired ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely stripes. Wear a plain blouse to allow the saree print to take the center stage. Striped sarees make an ideal choice for brunch, cocktail parties, or office wear!
Jacket Saree
Image: Instagram
Want to showcase an Indo-western look? Then simply pick a saree that comes with a jacket as an additional layering option. If you are picking a plain or minimal detail saree, then the jacket with bold colour, print, or detailing makes an ideal choice.
We have curated some ready-to-wear saree styles that will help ace your ethnic fashion game:
- fashionFDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: 5 Key Moments To Witness At The Five-Day Fashion Gala
- bollywood wardrobeShehnaaz Gill Looks Ethereal In A Classic Kanjeevaram Saree; More Details About Her Ethnic Look Here
- bollywood wardrobeShraddha Kapoor Looks Straight Out Of A Fairytale In Latest Pictures; Check Them Out!
- bollywood wardrobeHrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Twin In White Outfit For An Engagement Bash; See Pics
- bollywood wardrobeTejasswi Prakash Slays On The Ramp In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown; SEE PICS!
- bollywood wardrobe67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And More Ace Red Carpet Fashion
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Rekha: 10 Stunning Saree Looks From Bollywood's Timeless Beauty
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Their Modern Saree Looks You Must Bookmark
- bollywood wardrobeRicha Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Unconventional’ Reception Look Is So Refreshing; See Pics Here
- bollywood wardrobeEid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Baby Shower: Actress Glows In Yellow Ethnic Outfit! See Pics Here
- fashionAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 70% Off On Handbags And Sling Bags