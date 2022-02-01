Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Elegant Bomkai Saree Defines Power In Red! Know About The Garment Women Boldsky Desk

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore an elegant Bomkai Saree while presenting the Union Budget 2022. This head-turner of a saree comes all the way from Odisha with its intricate design and patterns that speak volumes.

Our Finance Minister evidently chose this saree to complement the tradition and culture of handloom sarees in India and has given us true saree goals to wear in 2022! Nirmala Sitharaman carried herself with true grace, as she walked into the Parliament with a Made-in-India tablet covered in all red, definitely defining the power and strength during her fourth Union Budget as FM.

What Is A Bomkai Saree?

A Bomkai Saree or in other words Sonepuri Saree is a type that originates from Odisha. This handloom saree is a type of traditional saree that can be worn by Millennials and the Gen Z as well, just because of how modern the design and the colour feels when rocked with the true statement blouse. One can wear a Bomkai Saree just like how our Finance Minister wore it, with a subtle maroon coloured blouse along with a red bindi on the forehead, and a delicate chain and bangle in a graceful way.

Origin Of The Bomkai Saree

The Bomkai saree originated from the Ganjam district of Odisha, where these sarees were an absolute favourite of the Royal families, aristocracy and the Brahmins during the ancient times. The most interesting fact about the saree is that it mixes two types of techniques mainly the tie and dye along with embroidery.

This saree is a major part of the fashion shows and has also been spotted on B-town celebrities in the past.

Produced by the Bhulia community, this type of saree with an extremely beautiful design is one of the identified Geographical Indications of India and could be an essential piece in your wardrobe.

So, if you like the history and culture of this handloom saree then don't forget to wear it on special festive events.

Photos: PTI