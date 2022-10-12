ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 Must-Have Ethnic Jewelry Pieces To Complete Your Traditional Look

    By
    |

    Indian ethnic jewelry is synonymous with beauty and ethnicity. From neckpieces to anklets, Indian traditional jewelry is unique and has a story, and concept attached to it. To look your best and complete in an Indian traditional outfit, you need the perfect ethnic jewelry. Now, it may not be possible to own each jewelry type out there, but you can invest in some must-have jewelry pieces that will complete your traditional look in every sense!

    Image: Pinterest

    Precious, semi-precious, imitation; it is pretty easy to curate ethnic jewelry both online and offline. You can wear them when traditional attire need comes calling!

    Here are 7 Must-Have Ethnic Jewelry Pieces that will enhance your traditional side:

    Array

    Jhumkas

    Image: Pinterest

    Jhumkas are undoubtedly one of the oldest and most adored pieces of jewelry and rightfully so. A lovely golden or silver jhumkas are enough to make your traditional outfit i.e.sarees, suits look perfect. If imitation jewelry is what you prefer, then pick Kundan, oxidized ones to adorn and shine!

    Array

    Chandbali Earrings

    Image: Pinterest

    Chandbali earrings are a traditional piece of jewelry that resembles a lovely moon shape pattern or design. Often crafted with either precious stones, imitation Kundan, or silver oxidized metal; chandbali earrings make a statement piece of jewelry.

    If opting for bigger and more colourful chandbali earrings, you can ditch the neckpiece and allow the focus to remain on earrings only!

    Array

    Statement Neckpiece

    Image: Pinterest

    One can not imagine a desi attire without a necklace and rightfully so. For sarees, suits, and Indo-western attire, wear a statement neckpiece that can add focus to your neck. Select from common necklace types like Kundan, jadau, beads, pearls, layered, choker, and more to complete your look of the day!

    Array

    Bangles or Kadas

    Image: Pinterest

    Your traditional attire can't be complete without pretty bangles, kadas, or bracelets. Gold, silver, oxidized silver or metal ones, you can accentuate and complement the ethnic outfit with a set of bangles. If not multiple, you can wear a single statement kada or bracelet to ace the accessory game!

    Array

    Nose Ring

    Image: Pinterest

    Those who have a nose piercing done, prefer to wear a gold or silver ring daily or for special occasions. And those who don't have a piercing done can still add an ethnic touch with a press-on or clip-on nose ring or nath!

    Array

    Maang Tika

    Image: Pinterest

    Considering to be an Indian Bride's favorite hair accessory, a maang tika makes a great ethnic jewelry option. A traditional Indian outfit like a lehenga; a maang tika, or a matha patti helps enhance your quintessential Indian avatar!

    Array

    Anklets

    Image: Pinterest

    Though may not be visible upfront, an anklet is that one piece of jewelry that enhances a woman's beauty and grace. Gold and silver anklets in traditional designs are mostly worn by Indian women as daily wear jewelry.

    For a bohemian look, you can opt for oxidized silver anklets or Paayal that adds a chic look to your Indian or boho look!

    Comments

    More FASHION News

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion