7 Clever Ways To Reuse Your Old Sarees Women Trupti Palav

A saree makes for one elegant and timeless ensemble. Now, commonly every Indian women's wardrobes contain a stack of sarees. While some of the sarees may be your preferential wear for special occasions, a few of them remain unworn simply because you don't like the colour or style anymore or generally prefer suits over sarees. And chances are these sarees remain hung in a cupboard or kept in a stash for years. The result? Sarees that are long-forgotten or new but never-worn are then ultimately away as charity or not used at all.

If you own a few sarees but never wear them simply because it is tedious to drape them or not sure how to style them, we got a clever alternative for it. Why not reuse the old sarees and elevate your wardrobe? It is the best way to incorporate "repurpose fashion"!

Here are the 7 best ways to reuse old sarees:

Ethnic Suit Stitching a beautiful ethnic outfit from an old saree may not be the new hack but you can certainly experiment with the style of an outfit. From straight cut, A-line, anarkali Kurtis to lehenga, you can use an old saree to make a fabulous traditional outfit. Kanchipuram, banarasi, brocade, paithani, and more such silk old sarees can be preserved and utilized to make the finest ensembles. Flared Skirt Got an old brocade or chanderi silk saree and don't have the heart to give it away? We get it. Some ensembles hold a sentimental value and it makes complete sense to possess the same in your wardrobe forever. Transform your old pure silk or soft silk saree into a flared skirt. Team it up with a plain top or formal shirt to flaunt the perfect indo-western, fusion style. Tunic or Top Six-yard sarees have enough fabric to make a lovely tunic or top. Beautiful printed sarees featuring traditional patterns like bandhani, Ikat, hand block prints, batik, and more can make a pretty tunic or short Kurti to team up with jeans or pants. You can utilize an old saree with modern patterns like tie-dye, geometrical, abstract, etc to make a bohemian-style top or dress. Patchwork Blouse If you possess some sarees that are simply not your colour, or style, or not too enthusiastic about wearing them, then you go can simply give them away for charity. Or, you can still reuse it by making a piece of clothing out of it. Use a pattern, and border of the saree and let the designer or stitching expert craft a pretty patchwork style top or blouse. You can mix and match a patchwork blouse with a plain or minimal work saree to elevate your modern saree look. Scarf Lightweight sarees made of fabrics like cotton, polycotton, and linen can be utilized to craft lovely scarf. If you own an old lightweight printed saree and don't wish to part ways with the same, then make a lovely scarf out of it. Such scarfs make a pretty layering accessory for formal or casual wear. Potli Bag Transforms an old saree into a lovely clutch or potli bag. This DIY hack allows you to resume the old saree in the chicest way possible A potli or clutch bag made of heavy fabric saree makes the perfect accessory for festive and occasional wear outfits. Home Decor Reuse the old sarees to create beautiful home decor items like cushion covers, curtains, table mats, tablecloths, and even wall art. Old Silk or cotton sarees can be utilized to create colourful soft furnishings and elevate your existing home style and decor. Sarees make wonderful fabrics or materials to create creative DIY home decor furnishings. You can elevate the same with pom poms, tassels, lace border, etc to enhance its look!