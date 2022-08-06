Just In
- 2 hrs ago Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma And The Art Of Twinning
- 4 hrs ago Lighter Fluid, Sewer Gas And Other Chemicals That Go Into Your Body When You Smoke
- 4 hrs ago Free The Nipples: Will Going Bra-Less Ever Be Considered Normal?
- 4 hrs ago Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Steps To Pin A Flag And Download The Certificate
Don't Miss
- Sports Premier Badminton League season 6 to get underway from December 17
- Movies Alia Bhatt Says Neetu Kapoor Had Told Her 'I Will Not Be Your Mother-In-Law' Before She Married Ranbir Kapoor
- Finance This Bluechip FMCG Stock Reports Strong Pat At 50% QoQ Hike, Buy At Rs. 670 Target Price: ICICI Securities
- News Vice-President Election 2022: Around 93% of MPs vote in poll
- Technology How To Install Samsung OneUI 5.0 Beta On Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ And Galaxy S22
- Automobiles Next-Gen Audi RS6 Supercar Slaying Estate Will Go Down Plug-In Route - Buzzkill Delayed
- Education JEE Main 2022 Result For Session 2 Is Expected To Be Announced By NTA Today
- Travel Hamersley Range: 2500 Million Year Old Ravine
Wardrobe Guide - Tips to Ace Trending Pleated Skirt Styles
There are some clothing items that are considered to be 'classic' and the Pleated Skirt remains a chic choice. And why not? Club it with a formal shirt or match it with a casual tee, the fluid flared skirt looks forever flattering.
Looking forward to slaying the sensuous vertical pleated skirt trend? We have curated the fashion guide for you to ace the pleated skirt style:
Monochrome Pleated Skirt
Image: Ajio
One hue makes everything better. Color? You choose. Be it black, white, or sea green; a single-tone pleated skirt is an easiest and safest choice you can make. The monochrome pleated skirt makes an ideal choice for those, who prefer a minimalistic look. Plus it allows you to wear your favorite print-defined top or shirt. And if you fancy wearing a plain top with the accordion pleat skirt, do elevate the look with chic accessories like a waist belt or a lovely scarf!
Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
The pleated skirt with an ‘unusual' silhouette, that's how one can define the asymmetric pleated skirt. The accordion or vertical pleats on this type of skirt give a trendy, boho look. A lovely balloon sleeve top makes the best companion for the asymmetric skirt for that casual outing. You can put your best foot forward by styling it with strapless heels or flats.
Image: Fablestreet
Printed Pleated Skirt
For those, who can't get enough of prints, a chic print pleated skirt makes an offbeat choice. The print could be sparse or busy, pick the one that can define your individual style. Floral, geometrical, or abstract; you can play with the print preference. Just ensure to go for either a plain or textured top to balance the whole plain-print combo for your outfit.
Image: Ajio
Art Pleated Skirt
You can wear your chosen art form on your skirt literally. The art pleated skirt can feature a lovely print, subject, or scene. The outlook of the same is nothing less than a beautiful artwork worn as an outfit. To ace this skirt trend, you need to wear a plain shirt or top to allow the art-defined skirt to outshine.
Image: Luisaviaroma
Graphic Pleated Skirt
Image: Azafashions
Graphics has been playing a muse for designers for many years now. And the love for it isn't decreasing either. The graphic pleated skirt looks bold and playful. You can team it up with a plain crop top or a bodysuit. Ace the ensemble game with funky jewelry pieces like statement earrings, footwear, or eyeglasses.
Tie-Dye Pleated Skirt
Image: Perniapopupshop
Tie-dye clothing has been topping the list as a chic ensemble for quite some time now. The whole process of creating tie-dye clothes is a work of art and patience. The impact of either single or multicolor hues on a tie-dye pleated skirt is always serene and sophisticated. Go for a plain or textured tee to let the Asian-originated cloth formation style appear important. You can always experiment with either a neutral or bold color tie-dye hue pleated skirt.
Leather Pleated Skirt
Image: Oasis
Leather as a fabric looks forever edgy. And when crafted as a pleat-designed skirt, it can appear daring and adventurous. You just need to ensure that, you pick the right season to wear the leather skirt (it may cling to your skin during summers or monsoons). Stick to usual favorite hues for leather clothes like black, brown, or tan. Team it up with subtle hues for leather textile to play the hero!
- fashion trendsIN PICS: Deepika Padukone And Her All-Black Sequined Saree Ooze Elegance!
- fashion trends4 Times Disha Patani Proved That She Is The Ultimate Fashion Diva For Gen Z!
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Rajkummar Rao Rocks Distressed Black Pantsuit For Anamika Khanna
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- fashion trendsVogue Cover: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Wife Olena Zelenska's 'War' Photoshoot Criticised
- fashion trendsFDCI India Couture Week 2022: Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Royal Bridal Look For Designer Dolly J
- fashion trendsFDCI India Couture Week 2022: Rashmika Mandanna Paints The Town Red In Magnificent Lehenga By Varun Bahl
- fashion trendsFDCI India Couture Week 2022: Malaika Arora Stuns On The Ramp For Designers Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna
- bollywood wardrobeShraddha Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Feathery Sequined Outfit!
- bollywood wardrobeDisha Patani Makes Bold Style Statement At The Ek Villain 2 Promotional Event [PICS]
- bollywood wardrobeJacqueline Fernandez Steals The Show In Yellow Saree Alongside Salman Khan And Sudeep