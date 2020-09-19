Sanam Saeed Gives Us A Bridal Wear Goal With Her Resplendent Outfit And Exquisite Jewellery Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress, Sanam Saeed inspired us with her latest embellished number recently. She looked resplendent in her attire, which was designed by Deepak Perwani. Her ensemble was elaborate and maximalist side, and we absolutely loved her ensemble. Apart from her attire, her jewellery game and makeup and hairstyling were also strong. So, let's take a look at her attire and styling.

So, Sanam Saeed wore a full-sleeved peach-hued ensemble and exuded old-fashioned vibes with her attire. She was posed to perfection in Deepak Perwani's Shalimar Bridal wear. It was a voluminous number with a structured bodice. Her attire was accentuated by gold-toned embellishments and pink floral embroidered patterns. The ensemble was also enhanced by mirror-work and the sleeve ends were also embellished. It was a gorgeous number and Sanam Saeed pulled it off effortlessly.

The actress notched up her look with a jewel-toned cocktail ring and heavy jhumkis. She also wore an exquisite hair accessory and gave us styling goal with this jewellery addition. Her jewellery came from the label, Kohar. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle winged eyeliner with pink eye shadow. She also spruced up her avatar with a braided hairdo that was adorned with white flowers. Sanam Saeed for sure gave us bridal outfit goal. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Raza Jaffri