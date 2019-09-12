ENGLISH

    Virat Kohli Gives Traditional Jacket Goals To Prospective Grooms Who Want Something Vibrant

    The Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli is regarded as not only one of the best batsmen in the world but has equally strong fashion game. He is the popular brand ambassador of a wedding clothing brand, Manyavar because of his impressive personality. Be it with his kurtas or sherwanis, the ace cricketer has given us major traditional wedding-wear goals. So, let's take a close look at some of the amazing ethnic jackets from Manyavar that Virat Kohli recently flaunted. After all, the wedding season is just around the corner.

    Virat Kohli In A Red Kurta

    Virat Kohli looked absolutely handsome in a red kurta. His full-sleeved mandarin collar kurta was accentuated by subtle golden-hued patterns. It was a rich brocade kurta and apart from the wedding, his kurta made for a great festive wear too. The cuff of his kurta was also minimally done. Virat's outfit looked comfy and totally vibrant.

    Virat Kohli In A Pink Sherwani

    Virat Kohli looked dashing in a full-sleeved collar pink sherwani, which was accentuated by intricate soft golden floral accents. The floral golden mandarin collar and matching buttons enhanced his look. He notched up his look with a gracefully-draped golden tulle shawl, which added a style statement. His shawl was detailed with meticulous gold sequins and delicate lace-work. This sherwani of his seemed ideal for prospective grooms, who want to take a break from the regular sherwanis.

    Virat Kohli In A Navy Blue Kurta

    Virat Kohli looked dapper in a full-sleeved bandhgala navy blue kurta, which was highlighted by asymmetrical and overlapping hemline, which gave his kurta a modern touch. His kurta was also detailed with a contasting red rose pocket square, a metallic brooch, and golden buttons. He teamed it with an exquisite blue-red floral embroidered shawl, which elevated the fashion quotient.

    We loved how Virat Kohli pulled off his tradional jackets. What are your thoughts? Which traditional attire of Virat's did you like the most?

