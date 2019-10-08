Dussehra 2019: Traditional Outfits That Will Surely Make Your Dussehra More Special Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Come Dussehra and we want to be in our favourite festive wears. However, this one-day festival can leave us confused. Yes, sometimes we get confused between outfits and it gets hard to decide what to wear. If you are puzzled and want the best possible ensemble for the festive occasion, we have got you covered. So, here are some types of traditional outfits that you can wear for Dussehra 2019.

A Vibrant Sari

This Dussehra, let us make the occasion more bright stylishly with a vibrant sari. Yes, for the festivities after navratri festival, you can actually drape a sari, which is a burst of colours, multi-hued embroideries, and intricate embellishments. Also, if your sari is plain, you can spruce it up with a textured or meticulously done blouse like in the pic. However, don't forget to elevate your look with stunning jewellery and makeup.

A Long Kurta Set

Sometimes and we must say, we want comfort and a vibrant colour at the same time. If such is your mood, we totally get you. So, for this auspicious festival, invest in a red or yellow long kurti and paired it with palazzo pants. You can keep your jewellery light in case you are planning on wearing a long kurti set. So, this dussehra, you can even update your wardrobe basics. The best part about such an outfit is that it can be donned again.

A Gharara Set

You see with gharara the thing is that some of us don't find it too comfy to wear it as daily wear. And with festival around, we get an excuse to wear a gharara set. So, if you are planning to looking beyond traditional suits and saris, invest in a gharara set for this Dussehra. When it comes to gharara, opt for hues such as yellow and parrot green. So, what are you waiting for, go buy a gharara.

A Metallic Attire

There is nothing better than an attire with a metallic touch for the festive occasion. A golden or silver foil ensemble will make you look a class apart and festive for sure. In fact, a metallic attire will make you look different from the mainstream. So, be it a lehenga or kurta with trousers set, get a metallic set for yourself. And in case you are planning on wearing the foil ensemble, keep your look balanced by not opting for colourful jewellery but you can definitely do some bold makeup.

A Skirt With Jacket

While mostly on Dussehra, you will find women wearing a skirt with cropped blouses or shirts, which is not a bad idea either, you wear a skirt with jacket. Now, pairing skirt with jacket will instantly help you steal all the limelight. So, in case your skirt is plain, you can team it with embroidered jacket for the festive touch. With such an ensemble, opt for minimal jewellery.

A Floral Traditional Dress

A number of designers today have blurred the lines between western and traditional wear. So, if you want to wear a long traditional dress with breezy effect, choose a floral one. Most of the times, a floral-patterned outfit can be sported again and again and a floral dress can make you look festive. Sometimes, it can also make you look unique.

A Pastel-Hued Lehenga

So, this Dussehra, if you want to stick to the classics then nothing like a good old pastel-hued lehenga with beautiful embroidery. Lehenga is a legit festive wear like sari but most of us wouldn't know how to drape a sari. This lehenga of Ananya Panday is perfect for a festive occasion because it is mood-lifting, modern, and lightweight.

So, which attire will you pick for Dussehra 2019? Do, let us know in the comment section.

Happy Dussehra!