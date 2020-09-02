US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka Wore A Mask Honouring Breonna Taylor To Support Black Lives Matter Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The former US Open champion, Naomi Osaka started her 2020 US Open championship with a three-set win over a fellow Japanese player, Misaki Doi. The ace tennis star is in the second round, where she will face Camila Giorgi of Italy. Seeded fourth in the US Open tennis championship, she not only played powerfully but also dictated trends on the internet with her mask. Well, she has been in the news for showing support for Black Lives Matter. So, what mask did she wear?

Naomi Osaka, who defeated Serena Williams in straight sets in the 2018 controversial final of the US Open, wore a mask that had Breonna Taylor's name on the front. It was a plain black mask and she had all the attention as she entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her Breonna Taylor mask was such an important move and with tennis watched all over the world, Naomi Osaka helped create awareness with her mask. Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, who was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department. Breonna Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and a number of people protested for the officers involved to be arrested.

A week before the US Open, Naomi Osaka also posted a note on her Instagram stating, "Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach." She has 7 masks, which she would be wearing to raise awareness. Her 7 masks will feature 7 different names. She told the Associated Press that she is aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn't know Breonna Taylor's story. Maybe they'll ,like, Google it or something. She wore a blue and black Nike outfit for the championship with a dark blue sports cap and bright pink sports shoes. We also liked her ivory jacket that was splashed in the hues of dark blue, yellow, and pink.

We would be looking forward to Naomi Osaka's masks and hope she wins the Grand Slam again.

Courtesy: Naomi Osaka's Instagram