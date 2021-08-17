Onam 2021: 4 Stunning Outfits For Onam Festival Other Than Traditional Kasavu Saree Fashion Trends Aparnna Hajirnis

Onam is just around the corner and boy are we excited. It is that time of the year when one of the most loved festivals of Kerala is here. Traditionally Onam, is a harvest festival and the people of Kerala spend it with a lot of pomp and splendour with their family and loved ones. Since, it is all about tradition, a lot of focus is paid to the attire. However, due to the lockdown, a lot of people may not be home or could be in other parts of the country for Onam. In such a case, it might not be possible for women to get the traditional 'kasavu' sarees. But worry not because we have fashion solutions for your Onam wear. Thanks to a number of designers and stylists, the traditional Onam wear has evolved into fashion wear. Be it the thread work or the design or the tassels or the patterns, or matching up fashionable blouses, Onam wear is pined for by some fashion-conscious divas as well.

Picture Source: Fabindia

Skirts And Tops

A lot of women aren't comfortable wearing sarees. It is due to the fact of unavailability of sarees or someone not being able to wrap them around. But now there are lot of long flowing skirts available in various e-commerce websites that resemble the traditional white saree with the golden border. Some of the tops and skirts also match the pattu pavada. You can wear a maroon top with a long white flowing skirt with golden border and it would look exquisite. You can even design your skirt with a colourful latkan to add more ethnic and traditional feel to it.

Picture Source: Nykaa Fashion

Salwar-kameez

Women also consider salwar-kameez as among one of the most comfortable outfits, especially if they are travelling long distances or attending a function that would require them to be on their feet constantly. In such a case, there are ample ways in which you style up for an Onam look. You can add the kasavu to your salwar thereby keeping the Kerala touch and not moving away from tradition. You can even mix and match with mirrors or patterns when it comes to pairing the kameez with a salwar. A local tailor would help you in fixing the Onam look with a bit of variations.

Picture Source: Karagiri

Dhawani - Half Saree

A lot of old fashion styles are making a comeback. If you have followed the Malayalam movies of yesteryears, you would know of this fashion rage of 'Dhawani', the half-saree. It is a vintage style that is picked up by a lot of fashion lovers. It is a combination of a saree and long-flowing skirt for those who want the best of both the worlds. Might we suggest pairing up a golden saree with a bottle green skirt. You can pair up this look with jhumkas, bangles and even some temple design neckpieces. For the blouse you can do a fuchsia-pink blouse with patterns of elephants and peacocks.

Picture Source: Peachmode

Lehenga- Choli

If you want to jazz up your look a bit, we can suggest you get a 'choli' and pair it up with a heavy-set embroidered lehenga. This will work if you are planning to attend few family functions on Onam and don't want to run around in a saree. Pick a navy blue colour for your choli and ensure you keep it at long sleeves. For the back if you want to keep it traditional, ensure you have a high neck cut. For the lehenga, use golden and white colours primarily. This is a combination that works perfectly in contrast. You can pair it up with traditional gold jewellery or fashion pieces that would enhance your look.

So, what ensemble would you want to invest in? Let us know that in the comment section.