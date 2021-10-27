Halloween 2021: Doll And Guards Costume From Squid Game And The Significance Of These Costumes (Spoilers) Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Halloween is just around the corner and just for fun, there would be a number of costume parties centered around the festival. Some would go out and celebrate at the clubs and pubs and others might have an intimate get-together at home, due to Covid-19 pandemic. The costumes could be any, right from Annabelle doll to Loki to perhaps now from Squid Game. Speaking of Squid Game, the OTT series spoke about the horrors of the gaming world and debt-ridden citizens - where the price of getting eliminated is the gift-wrap-like coffin box. After more than a month, Squid Game is still trending on Netflix. This South Korean series has become the most popular Netflix series till date, surpassing the viewership of Bridgerton. Netflix UK & Ireland even took to their Twitter account to reveal about Squid Game, "It took just 17 days and 111 M global fans for it to become our biggest series launch ever." The series has more than 111 million viewers and the viewers of the show are only increasing.

Directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Squid Game is what you call a binge-worthy series with its deceptively simple games (no complicated puzzles), thought-provoking sets such as the pink and mint-green staircase inspired by Escher's Relativity, vulnerable characters with anxieties of modern times, the fragile and volatile human bonds, the perils of contemporary capitalistic society, regional conflicts, corporate hierarchies, the savage shots including the blood on swings and the girl with blood stains on her face like the one in The Scream, the references like The Rothschild Surrealist Ball (1972) in the VIP episode, etc. Squid Game, which was rejected by studios for 10 years, became one of the most layered, well-researched series of 2021, highlighting diverse relevant narratives but at the same time bending towards surrealism. The series was interesting from many perspectives including the costumes and the costumes-inspired by the series have already made a mark in the Halloween market.

So, today we are going to talk about the 2 costumes from Squid Game that you can copy this Halloween and also about the significance of the costumes and inspiration behind the costumes.

The Pink Or Red Uniformed Guards

The pink or red guards are the among the most intriguing set of uniformed characters in the game - the only difference comes with the geometrical figure on their speaker-like masks, which also determine their position in the guard-hierarchy. So, the guards with circle patterns on their masks are in the bottom-most rung of the ladder and they are involved in regular tasks such as picking up the contestants, cleaning, cooking, putting the dead bodies in coffins and incinerating them etc. The guards with triangles on their masks are the ones that have guns in their hand and they occupy the second position above the circle guards. When the killing is involved or facing the intruders, it is the guard with triangles that come into action. The topmost position is of guards with square pattern on their masks. These guards are supervisors, who issue orders from above to the contestants, do the CCTV surveillance, and they communicate with the top man and are a bridge between the top level and fellow guards and contestants.

However, all the guards are seen in the same red or pink tracksuit uniform, the same style of outfits as the participants but a significantly different hue. The fans of the series are divided between red and pink uniforms. Some even say, it is a mixture of the two hues. So far, nothing has been revealed about the exact hue of their uniforms. According to theories of those who support pink, the most convincing one is that Pink Soldier tune plays where the guards are involved and so, pink is their uniform. Some, who say it's red, it is because of the red envelope mentioned in the series or because red represents fear, terror, and danger, and also the most amazing reasoning behind red is that the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) gets his hair coloured red in the end, signifying enlightenment and power - something that soldiers/guards have over the contestants. Those who say that it is a mixture of two hues explain that the guards are somewhere between those who are dangerous (because of red) but also vulnerable and empathetic (because of pink). The guards, cannot take off their masks for they have to keep their identity concealed and if found guilty, they can meet the same fate as the eliminated contestants. So, in a way they have to be as cautious as the contestants. So, this Halloween, many of you will dress up as guards but with this information regarding the patterns and hue, you can with your friends decide on the patterns and select a uniform in either red or pink or a mix of two - whatever your theory is.

The Giant Doll

The first game involves a giant doll singing 'red light, green light' and the moment she notices a movement upon turning back, well she kills the person. The doll is creepy for sure but absolutely innocent-looking. So, at first, the 456 participants, aren't intimidated by the doll at all but on learning what she is up to, they are more than just scared. The doll is seen in a yellow collared shirt with an orange dress, thigh-length white socks, black bellies, and two side ponytails, reminding us of a typical girl in a school uniform. This animatronic doll is indeed inspired by a female character in Korean textbooks. Jung Ho-yeon, who played the character of Sae-byeok, revealed about the inspiration behind the doll in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "When we were at school, there were characters. One is a boy and one is a girl. The boy's name was Chulsoo and the girl's name was Younghee. And she is the one." So, the doll was inspired from Younghee, a textbook character in the 1970s and 1980s. The hairstyle was inspired by Hwang's daughters. And it isn't very difficult to dress up like this unsettling doll in Squid Game.

So, what costume from the above two would you sport this Halloween? Let us know that in the comment section. And in the next Halloween 2021 story, we are going to talk about the VIP costumes and the black-hued costume of the top-most person in the Squid Game.

Pictures Credit: Squid Game/Netflix