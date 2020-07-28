Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Major Fashion Moments That Will Make You Go ‘Aww’ Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby girl today and the internet cannot keep calm. The couple was in the limelight and the social media had been lit up with maternity fashion of Sophie Turner. Well, we must say the Game of Thrones star is stylish and Joe Jonas for sure complements her style. Well, we have decoded three fashionable looks of the couple, which are so unique and inspire us to step out of our comfort zone. Let's take a look.

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas As Addams Family

For one of the occasions, the couple was dressed as the main characters of Addams Family- Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams and we must they both looked exactly like the characters. So, speaking about Sophie Turner first, she was dressed in a long black gown, which featured fringe sleeves and thigh-high slit. Her makeup was enhanced by bright red lip shade, white powdered finish, smoky kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted long black tresses upped her look. She carried a bouquet of red roses with her. Well, we know Morticia would cut the red roses. As for Joe Jonas, he looked classy as Gomez Addams with an overlapping black striped tuxedo, a white shirt, and a crisp black tie. He flaunted a thin moustache and his back-combed hair absolutely made him look more convincing. He carried a cigar with him, which was typical of Gomez Addams.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Met Gala 2019

Post their marriage, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, walked the red carpet at fashion's most prestigious event, Met Gala. They wore futuristic coordinated outfits in order to ace the theme of Met Gala 2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion. The couple wore Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière outfits. Their ensembles featured geometric theme. Sophie Turner's outfit was a jumpsuit, which was accentuated by shimmering black hue and had patterns in red, blue, yellow, and green hues. It was a belted sleeveless number and the diva paired it with black-hued pumps. Her makeup was enhanced by minty pink lip shade, icy blue eye shadow, and the wet wavy tresses with glittering accents. She carried a clutch with her and upped her look with chic danglers. As for Joe Jonas, he wore a polo-neck top that matched with the patterns of his wife's attire and he paired it with black-hued trousers. He completed his look with formal black shoes.

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas For Joe Jonas' Birthday

For her husband's birthday, Sophie Turner was dressed to impress. This time, the couple wore contrasting outfits. So posed against a backdrop of shimmering black, golden, and silver helium balloons, Sophie Turner looked classy in her black gown. It was a bold number, which was sleeveless and featured a plunging slit neckline. Her attire also featured a deep side slit and satin belt. She upped her look with a metallic golden choker, which went well with her outfit. She also wore golden heels and the makeup was highlighted by a lip shade, which we felt was a cross between golden and brown. The cheekbones were contoured and eye makeup was light. The sleek blonde tresses wrapped up her look. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, wore a white jacket with a white shirt and teamed it with black trousers and matching formal shoes. He also wore a bow tie, which rounded out his look.

Aren't they both so fashionable? So, what do you think about their stylish looks? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sophie Turner's Instagram