Saraswati Puja 2020: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits

Anamika Khanna’s Anarkali Nita Mukesh Ambani's ivory and gold Anamika Khanna anarkali is exactly what you will need for making your Saraswati Puja more special. in It is a full-sleeved round-collar floor length ivory anarkali, accentuated by intricate golden embroidery on the bodice and hem. The dupatta also enhanced her outfit.We love her ivory dupatta because of a few prints and laced border of golden hue. Nita Ambani paired her ensemble with contrasting jewellery, which is green-toned but you can also opt for some light gold jewellery.

Sukriti And Aakriti’s Peplum Kurti-Flared Bottoms This beautiful ensemble by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti is not only modern but also comfy. Accentuated by subtle checkered patterns and intricate embroidery with golden-thread on the bodice, this attire consists of a half-sleeved sweetheart neckline ivory-hued peplum kurti with exaggerated net-fabric flounce and matching flared bottoms.

Anita Dongre’s Golden Fikari Lehenga Lehenga has always been in our favourite list, so why not opt for some golden-hued lehenga for this special day too. If you are looking for an ivory-golden lehenga,designer Anita Dongre's contemporary classic, Fikari lehenga is perfect for you. A hand-crafted golden lehenga, this attire is intricately embroidered with motifs reminiscent of forest flowers. The pretty lehenga can be paired with a broad-shoulder sweetheart-neckline ivory-hued heavily embroidered blouse as shown in the picture. The cream-hued dupatta featuring golden dotted prints like in the image would definitely enhance you look, when draped over you head during Saraswati puja.

Saksham And Neharicka’s Off-shoulder Dress Who said that ethnic outfits are only ideal for puja rituals or festivals? Well, if you are bored of the same anarkalis and lehengas, cheer up and take a look at this beautiful dress by designers Saksham and Neharicka. It is a full-sleeve off-shouldered asymmetrical dress created in chanderi cotton silk. The dress also features intricately done hand-embroidery with golden-thread on the bodice. The ensemble is paneled with a satin skirt below the bodice. You can up your look with a pair of gold earrings. This outfit looks western but definitely has ethnic touch to it and so, seems perfect for Saraswati Puja 2020 for all the young ladies out there.

Neeta Lulla’s Peplum Kurti-Dhoti Pants If you ask us to choose one outfit for Saraswati Puja 2020, we would definitely suggest you to give preference to this outfit. Designed by Neeta Lulla, this ensemble looks modish but has an ethnic take. The ensemble consists of a half-sleeved high-neck round-collar ivory short flared kurti, featuring heavy golden embellishments. The black belt-type fabric adds structure to the attire. Paired with classic ivory-hued dhoti pants, the entire outfit looks fabulous. On the jewellery front, you can team such an outfit with big jhumkis and maang tikka. But you can also go for some light earrings or even ditch all kinds of jewellery. Even without the jewellery, the beautiful ensemble is enough to enhance your look.