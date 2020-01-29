Saraswati Puja 2020: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Saraswati Puja also known as Basant Panchami is celebrated all over India on the fifth day of the Megha month of Hindu calender. From decorating the idols to puja thalis, people start with the preparations a week before. Apart from Saraswati Puja decorations, the ladies also shop for ethnic outfits to wear during the puja. Since, Goddess Saraswati is seen dressed in an ivory and golden-hued ensemble in idols, women also mostly prefer ivory and golden outfits on this auspicious day.

As we celebrate Saraswati Puja 2020 today, we have come up with six ivory and golden-hued extremely beautiful designer outfits to help you dress the best for the puja.

Anamika Khanna’s Anarkali Nita Mukesh Ambani's ivory and gold Anamika Khanna anarkali is exactly what you will need for making your Saraswati Puja more special. in It is a full-sleeved round-collar floor length ivory anarkali, accentuated by intricate golden embroidery on the bodice and hem. The dupatta also enhanced her outfit.We love her ivory dupatta because of a few prints and laced border of golden hue. Nita Ambani paired her ensemble with contrasting jewellery, which is green-toned but you can also opt for some light gold jewellery. Sukriti And Aakriti’s Peplum Kurti-Flared Bottoms This beautiful ensemble by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti is not only modern but also comfy. Accentuated by subtle checkered patterns and intricate embroidery with golden-thread on the bodice, this attire consists of a half-sleeved sweetheart neckline ivory-hued peplum kurti with exaggerated net-fabric flounce and matching flared bottoms. Anita Dongre’s Golden Fikari Lehenga Lehenga has always been in our favourite list, so why not opt for some golden-hued lehenga for this special day too. If you are looking for an ivory-golden lehenga,designer Anita Dongre's contemporary classic, Fikari lehenga is perfect for you. A hand-crafted golden lehenga, this attire is intricately embroidered with motifs reminiscent of forest flowers. The pretty lehenga can be paired with a broad-shoulder sweetheart-neckline ivory-hued heavily embroidered blouse as shown in the picture. The cream-hued dupatta featuring golden dotted prints like in the image would definitely enhance you look, when draped over you head during Saraswati puja. Saksham And Neharicka’s Off-shoulder Dress Who said that ethnic outfits are only ideal for puja rituals or festivals? Well, if you are bored of the same anarkalis and lehengas, cheer up and take a look at this beautiful dress by designers Saksham and Neharicka. It is a full-sleeve off-shouldered asymmetrical dress created in chanderi cotton silk. The dress also features intricately done hand-embroidery with golden-thread on the bodice. The ensemble is paneled with a satin skirt below the bodice. You can up your look with a pair of gold earrings. This outfit looks western but definitely has ethnic touch to it and so, seems perfect for Saraswati Puja 2020 for all the young ladies out there. Neeta Lulla’s Peplum Kurti-Dhoti Pants If you ask us to choose one outfit for Saraswati Puja 2020, we would definitely suggest you to give preference to this outfit. Designed by Neeta Lulla, this ensemble looks modish but has an ethnic take. The ensemble consists of a half-sleeved high-neck round-collar ivory short flared kurti, featuring heavy golden embellishments. The black belt-type fabric adds structure to the attire. Paired with classic ivory-hued dhoti pants, the entire outfit looks fabulous. On the jewellery front, you can team such an outfit with big jhumkis and maang tikka. But you can also go for some light earrings or even ditch all kinds of jewellery. Even without the jewellery, the beautiful ensemble is enough to enhance your look. Tarun Tahiliani’s Chikankari Sari Most women love sporting saris for festivals and traditional days. So, if you are one of them, you just cant't miss this chikankari sari by Tarun Tahiliani for Saraswati puja. It is an ivory-hued sari, accentuated by golden dotted prints and embellished border. The sheer pallu of the sari features cutdana work and sequin details. The model has draped it in a nivi style, however you can secure your pallu over the shoulder for easiness. The sari is paired with a cut-sleeved zardosi blouse and it goes perfectly well with the sari.

So, which outfit out of these will you pick for Saraswati Puja 2020? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami!

Pic Credits: Anamika Khanna, Sukriti And Aakriti, Anita Dongre, Saksham And Neharicka, Neeta Lulla, Tarun Tahiliani