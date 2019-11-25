ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    American Music Awards 2019: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, And Others Stun Us With Their Outfits

    By
    |

    The 2019 American Music Awards brought the best in the American music industry and also gave us oodles of fashion statements. We witnessed some diverse fashion moments and here are our four favourite picks from the events. So, let's find out what Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Tyra Banks wore at the AMA 2019.

    Array

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez looked pretty and radiant in her Versace dress for the event that honoured the best in the music fraternity. Styled by Kate Young, she wore a strapless dress that was splashed in the shade of lime green. It was a satin number with an overlapping detail and a subtle front slit. The diva paired her dress with matching pointed pumps. She upped her look with a striking diamond neckpiece by Roberto Coin. The makeup was nude-toned with matte skin shade lip shade and complementing eye shadow with eye liner. Her impeccable bob tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Taylor Swift

    Selena's BFF, Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2019. The singing sensation wore a dress by Julien Macdonald. It was an edgy dark green shimmery playsuit dress that was sleeveless and accentuated by long drape. Taylor paired her dress with thigh-high navy blue boots, which contrasted her dress. Her boots were from Casadei. Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, she upped her look with chic jewellery from Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and the fringe hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Tyra Banks

    Supermodel Tyra Banks also graced the American Music Awards 2019. She gave us a pantsuit goal and looked classy. Tyra was styled by J.Bolin and she wore an all-brown pantsuit by Don Morphy. Her attire was structured and she teamed it with a black bralette. Tyra Banks paired her attire with pointed colourful heels. The makeup was highlighted by golden touches and skin-toned lip shade. The long sleek tresses upped her look and she completed her on-duty avatar with a white hat.

    Array

    Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa looked stunning and elegant in her strapless hot pink satiny gown that was figure-hugging and featured a black sash. Her dress was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and she teamed it with quirky black sandals, which also caught our attention. She upped her look with an emerald and diamond neckpiece, platinum bracelet, and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade and complementing eye shadow. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Selena Gomez's Instagram/ Taylor Swift's Instagram/ Tyra Banks' Instagram/ Dua Lipa's Instagram

    More SELENA GOMEZ News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue