American Music Awards 2019: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, And Others Stun Us With Their Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The 2019 American Music Awards brought the best in the American music industry and also gave us oodles of fashion statements. We witnessed some diverse fashion moments and here are our four favourite picks from the events. So, let's find out what Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Tyra Banks wore at the AMA 2019.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez looked pretty and radiant in her Versace dress for the event that honoured the best in the music fraternity. Styled by Kate Young, she wore a strapless dress that was splashed in the shade of lime green. It was a satin number with an overlapping detail and a subtle front slit. The diva paired her dress with matching pointed pumps. She upped her look with a striking diamond neckpiece by Roberto Coin. The makeup was nude-toned with matte skin shade lip shade and complementing eye shadow with eye liner. Her impeccable bob tresses completed her look. Taylor Swift Selena's BFF, Taylor Swift won big at the American Music Awards 2019. The singing sensation wore a dress by Julien Macdonald. It was an edgy dark green shimmery playsuit dress that was sleeveless and accentuated by long drape. Taylor paired her dress with thigh-high navy blue boots, which contrasted her dress. Her boots were from Casadei. Styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, she upped her look with chic jewellery from Ofira and Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and the fringe hairdo rounded out her avatar. Tyra Banks Supermodel Tyra Banks also graced the American Music Awards 2019. She gave us a pantsuit goal and looked classy. Tyra was styled by J.Bolin and she wore an all-brown pantsuit by Don Morphy. Her attire was structured and she teamed it with a black bralette. Tyra Banks paired her attire with pointed colourful heels. The makeup was highlighted by golden touches and skin-toned lip shade. The long sleek tresses upped her look and she completed her on-duty avatar with a white hat. Dua Lipa Dua Lipa looked stunning and elegant in her strapless hot pink satiny gown that was figure-hugging and featured a black sash. Her dress was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and she teamed it with quirky black sandals, which also caught our attention. She upped her look with an emerald and diamond neckpiece, platinum bracelet, and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude-toned lip shade and complementing eye shadow. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

So, whose outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Selena Gomez's Instagram/ Taylor Swift's Instagram/ Tyra Banks' Instagram/ Dua Lipa's Instagram