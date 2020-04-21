Sabyasachi Mukherjee Is Definitely Not In Support Of Masks Becoming A Fashion Statement Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

In the times of COVID-19 pandemic, the protective masks have become a necessity and a new norm. However, with increasing cases and the facts that masks can't be reused, has resulted in a global shortage of medical gear and masks. A number of international brands and groups such as LVMH, Kering, and Prada have been manufacturing masks to aid health workers in their respective nation. Indian designers including Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar have also started producing masks. While, masks are considered necessary but going forward the question arises, whether masks would become a fashion statement?

A number of brands and designer might be thinking of capitalising on the necessity of masks and turning them into a trend but this is not what Sabyasachi Mukherjee has in mind. In an online conversation with the editor of Harper's Bazaar India and Brides Today, Nonita Kalra, Sabyasachi talked about rebuilding fashion and how he is spending time amid lockdown. The conversation was a part of India Today e-conclave and Sabyasachi talked on various aspects concerning fashion but his view on masks-being-fashionable was absolutely on-point and relevant in the current scenario.

The designer, who is reading Kite Runner these days, said, "I hope not masks (become fashion) because we are talking about the health crisis and I hope we don't put privilege on things that are essential for health and make them a fashion statement. It is really obnoxious, and if I make masks in my factory, I won't put a label on it." Well, we agree with Sabyasachi Mukherjee here.

Apart from making comments on masks-becoming-fashion, one of the country's most prominent designers also made an interesting comment about the influencer-culture. The designer said, "I just want to say something about influencers. Somebody, who is paying for a product and endorsing it, is the real influencer. I think in my brand, the biggest influencer is my customer. Because when a customer buys a product, puts it up, wears it and says, 'I am very happy', there cannot be a bigger validation than that. I have also believed in product is the greatest influencer. If you need an influencer, that means you are not confident of your product; otherwise, best is word-of-mouth."

Sabyasachi Mukherjee definitely had words of wisdom for all of us. Do you agree with his point of view? Let us know that.