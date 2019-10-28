ENGLISH

    Diwali 2019: Katrina Kaif Steals The Limelight With A Bright Red Lehenga

    By
    |

    It was a star-studded diwali bash at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, which was graced by a number of celebrities in their best stylish ethnic outfits. These celebs left us amazed with their fashion sense..

    However, the Bharat actress Katrina Kaif was the one, who stole the limelight with her beautiful bright red lehenga. No, it was neither a bridal nor an elaborate outfit! On the contrary, it was a simple red lehenga that most of us would have wanted in our wardrobe. So, let us take a close look at her elegant lehenga, which we so liked.

    So, Katrina Kaif attended the diwali bash in a beautiful and elegant plain bright red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which was accentuated by intricately-embellished golden border. The actress teamed her lehenga with a full-sleeved round plunging neckline matching choli. Her choli was enhanced by golden-hued detailing on the border. She completed her ethnic look with a beautiful matching dupatta, which featured subtle intricate golden prints and broad embellished border. The Sooryavanshi actress ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings.

    Katrina upped her traditional look with a tiny red bindi. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, curled lashes, soft pink blush, and glossy red lip tint spruced up her look. Katrina Kaif left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose.

    We absolutely loved Katrina Kaif's red lehenga and she looked very pretty in it.

    What do you think about Katrina Kaif's red lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
