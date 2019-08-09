Raksha Bandhan 2019: The Top Four Light And Fun Outfit Ideas For Women Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Celebrated to honour the bond of brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. The festival involves tying rakhis on your brother's wrist as it symbolises faith. The brother in return gives a gift to his sister. Raksha Bandhan is a light festive occasion and we all want to look our best on this auspicious day. The festival makes us want to deck up but still keep it subtle and fun. Yes, we don't normally wear those heavy traditional outfits on Raksha Bandhan. So, we have curated a list of ensembles for all the brothers and sisters celebrating Raksha Bandhan out there so that you can make your Raksha Bandhan 2019 a fashionable occasion too.

Go For Dainty Traditional Suits

if you want to keep it humble, you can just opt for those humble traditional suits. You can select from floral and pastel options. Your suits for this festive occasion can also be plain-hued and you can colour-block your ensemble with contrasting dupattas. Also, since Raksha Bandhan falls in the monsoon season, don't go for silk suits. Additionally, you can also wear anarkalis or shararas, which are in trend these days.

Step Up Your Game With Saris

If you want to make it more special then there is nothing better than a sari. Depending on your choice, you can drape a vibrant sari, a chikankari one, or a really an organic number with muted hues. Whatever your choice might be, you will look a class apart and isn't it fun to dress up in an outfit that nobody is expecting. So, for Raksha Bandhan 2019 how about you wear saris.

Just Play With Prints

You can also play with prints if you are looking forward to something light and fun. The quirky pattterns can add a joie de vivre to the occasion. So, based on your taste, you can either go for something subtly dramatic or else the better option is to wear something bright and accentuated by playful prints. So, this Raksha Bandhan make it more joyous with delightful prints.

Or Just Keep It Western With A Desi Touch

Strictly traditional may not be your forte, so for Raksha Bandhan 2019, you can wear western outfits as well. However, you can wear dresses and pants, with kalamkari, ikat, and even tie-dye outfits so that it gives a festive vibe while at the same time you are in your comfy ensembles. Additionally, fusion wears can also be considered for Raksha Bandhan festival.

So, what you will be wearing for Raksha Bandhan 2019? Let us know that in the comment section.