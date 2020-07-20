Princess Beatrice’s Wedding Gown And Tiara Are From The Queen’s Closet; Here Are The Details

ENGLISH

    Princess Beatrice tied the knot with property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple got married in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Unlike high profile royal wedding, Princess Beatrice, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, a former member of the British Royal Family, kept it intimate. And the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice, stunned us with her wedding gown.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Benjamin Wheeler (@benjaminwheeler) on

    Well, her wedding gown was none other than the Queen's herself. Yes, Queen Elizabeth II wore this gown to the State Dinner in Rome in 1961 and premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962. Well, with the gown, Princess Beatrice, definitely kept the vintage and legacy alive and she looked gorgeous in a Norman Hartnell gown. Norman Hartnell was one of the favourite designers of the royals in the 20th century and he had not only designed a gown for the Queen for her coronation and her wedding but also the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret's gown. She became the third royal in the last 70 years, who donned a Norman Hartnell gown.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Benjamin Wheeler (@benjaminwheeler) on

    The gown was crafted out of Peau De Soie taffeta and accentuated by ivory hue. Her gown was also trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and the organza sleeves were the addition made to her beautiful gown. The organza sleeves were so remodelled by the royal dressers, Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin to honour the rules as bare shoulders are considered inappropriate. The gown was enhanced by beaded embroidery and diamond accents, which resembled a cascading waterfall. Except for a bracelet, she kept her look jewellery-free.

    Well, not only her gown was an heirloom piece but Princess Beatrice also wore a Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. This tiara was also worn by the Queen on her wedding day in 1947. Her makeup was subtle with natural pink lip shade and soft smokey eyes. Her side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous and inspired us to opt for vintage wear.

    Cover Image Courtesy: Benjamin Wheeler

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
