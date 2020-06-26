ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Masks Have Gained Popularity

    By
    |

    Last month, actress Julia Roberts was spotted wearing a mask with Barack Obama's picture printed on it. The actress, who has been very vocal about her support for Black Lives Matter must have donned the Obama mask to get the message across. Well, with masks becoming a necessity, they have not only forayed into the fashion sector but are gradually making way into the political sector. Masks have become an important wearable tool to communicate the message much like t-shirts. And amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi masks have become popular.

    Embed from Getty Images

    Yes, the Modi supporters frequently don Modi masks to show their support for the party. In fact, a number of retailers have capitalised on the popularity of Narendra Modi and have made profits out of selling masks with Prime Minister's face on it. According to the report by The Hindu, a store in Madhya Pradesh has been selling protective masks of Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other politicians. Out of all the political leaders in the state, Narendra Modi's masks have made the most profit.

    Well, these masks can also tell us a story of which political party has a stronghold in a particular state. Apart from that, masks can find a huge market particularly during the election campaigns and we are also predicting masks with famous political quotes in the future. It's only a beginning of masks symbolising political stand and creating a mask culture.

    More MASKS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue