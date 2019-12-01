Oxidised Silver And Other Types Of Jewellery That You Should Invest In For Your Wedding Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

So, wedding is around the corner and you would definitely need jewellery to elevate your look. For some of you elaborate jewellery is what you would need and for others, it would be minimal jewellery. While some may want to keep it traditional with gold, the others may want something vibrant like gemstones. So, we have curated four interesting types of jewellery that you can rock this wedding season.

Oxidised Silver Jewellery For A Class Apart Effect

Oxisided silver jewellery is often overlooked but it is one of the most distinctive and unsual choices of jewellery that you can sport on your wedding day. Oxidised jewellery can make you look a class apart and are trending these days. So, if you have donned some rust-hued attire or something black, oxidised jewellery is what you should wear. You can go elaborate and wear an oxidised neckpiece set with earrings and bangles. Or you can mix and match and only wear oxidised silver bangles or neckpiece.

Emeralds For Mystifying Effect

If you want to look mystifying and interesting, emerald jewellery set is what you should wear, provided it complements your wedding outfit. Either you can go for pure emerald set or you can wear a combination of emerald, pearl, and diamond jewellery. Apart from weddings, emerald jewellery set can be worn for other occasions also like cocktail and reception.

Diamonds For Elegant Effect

A diamond jewellery set can prove out to be exquisite and classy. So, this wedding season, notch up your elegance with diamond jewellery. The best part about diamond jewellery is that it can go well with any hued outfit. A diamond jewellery can also give minimal look and is usually not very heavy. So, either you can wear a diamond jewellery set or go for solitaires. Diamond can also be paired with platinum jewellery.

Gold Jewellery For Traditional Effect

Gold is among one of the most popular choices for wedding jewellery. You can either go for gold kundan polki or meenakari sets. You can even opt for heavy gold temple jewellery, if you want to look traditional-perfect. You can also wear a minimal gold jewellery set with delicate neckpiece, bangles, maangtikka, and jhumkis.

So, which type of jewellery would you want to invest in this wedding season? Let us know that.