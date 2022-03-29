Just In
Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Celebs At The 94th Academy Awards
The Oscar Awards 2022 took place in Los Angeles on the night of March 27. Like every year, the awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in LA in a partially televised format.
Due to the pandemic, last year it was held at the Los Angeles Union Station amidst a lot of restrictions. This time, the Oscars were an in-person event and the celebrities turned up dressed in their very best, just like old times. They wowed us all with their fabulous looks, be it Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o to Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more!
Oscars has always been a place for celebs and their stylists to show off the look they put together. The designers too bask in the glory as lakhs of fashion critics across the globe decode the dresses worn by the celebs.
Here's a look at some of the best dresses at the 94th Academy Awards:
1- Actress Rachel Zegler wore a a Dior gown with a black sequin detailing and paired it with a golden choker.
2- Filmmaker Ava DuVernay stuns in a dark blue Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring elaborate shoulder pieces and a lot of detailing.
3- An Indian designer makes it to the red carpet this year. Megan Thee Stallion wore a figure hugging blue gown with silver detailing by Gaurav Gupta.
4- The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz wore a powder pink strapless gown by Yves Saint Laurent and completed the look by adorning a diamond necklace.
5- Kristen Stewart, who was nominated for the Best Actress Award wore a Chanel Tuxedo and black shorts paired by black pumps.
6- Jada Pinkett Smith, the most talked about woman in the world at this very moment, wore an emerald green voluminous dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.
7- Maggie Gyllenhall who was nominated for nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for her film 'The Lost Daughter, stunned everyone as she wore a structured Schiaparelli Haute Couture black column gown - adorned with linear, statement gold accents across the front of the dress and a scoop, off-the-shoulder neckline. This was perhaps the most unique look of the evening.
8- Best Supporting Actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a baby blue Bottega Veneta tuxedo to the Oscars.
9- Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman wore a Dior haute couture gown.
10- Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o wore a stunning gold-sequined Prada gown with rose accents.
11- Jessica Chastain, who went on to win the Best Actress Oscar Award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, wore a lovely Gucci gown on the red carpet.
12- This man never ceases to surprise us on the red carpet! Timothee Chalamet wore a shirtless black sequinned jacket and trousers by Louis Vuitton.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Instagram.
