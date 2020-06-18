Mindy Kaling Celebrates Pride Month Fashionably With Her Cute Rainbow Dress

ENGLISH

    The hit Netflix series, Never Have I Ever creator, Mindy Kaling just took to her Instagram feed to share a rainbow moment with her followers. The actress and producer celebrated the ongoing pride month fashionably and we all loved her dress idea. Her dress was something that you could not only wear for upcoming pride march but also as casual wear on a gloomy day.

    So, Mindy wore a short dress that was sleeveless at one side and featured a kaftan-style cape on the other. It was a short structured dress and Mindy looked radiant in it. The dress featured the colours of the pride including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. It was a stunning number and Mindy Kaling paired it with bright yellow pumps, which went well with her dress. However, you could pair it with multi-hued pumps too.

    She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was light and fresh too. Light pink lip shade and subtle kohl accentuated her look. The side-swept tresses upped her avatar. Mindy Kaling looked awesome in her dress and captioned the picture as, 'Happy PRIDE month to my LGBTQIA friends! This is a month to celebrate and support. I love @trevorproject and @glsen for how they are helping young people. What about you? 🌈Also thank you for giving me a reason to wear this dress! 🏳️🌈'

    So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
