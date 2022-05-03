Just In
- 47 min ago Holistic Ayurveda Management Of Asthma (Expert Article)
- 3 hrs ago What Is Azoospermia, An Infertility Problem In Men? Is ‘3D-Printed Sperm’ A New Hope?
- 3 hrs ago Akshaya Tritiya 2022 And Shobhan Yoga After 50 Years: Are There Financial Gains For Your Zodiac Sign?
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 03 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News 'All will be well if...': Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K elections
- Finance This Arbitrage Fund Wholesale Is Good For SIP, Offered 6.68% Returns On 3-Years SIP
- Sports Champions League Semifinal 2022 2nd Leg: Liverpool vs Villarreal - Starting XIs, Dream11 Fantasy Prediction
- Technology Xiaomi Pad 5 Goes On Sale In India For Rs. 24,999: Worth Buying?
- Automobiles BMW Might Discontinue Small Petrol & Diesel Cars Due To Stringent Emissions Norms
- Movies Eid al-Fitr 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & Celebs Wish Fans Eid Mubarak!
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Dehradun
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Download Hall Ticket Here
Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla In Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Unique Gilded Saree Steals The Show
Entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made an appearance at the Met Gala 2022 wearing a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari (saree) and trail by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Poonawalla, executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), was the sole Indian presence at the gala, organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the evening of Monday, May 2.
The theme of the Met Gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, which opened on September 18. The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year's theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.
The official Instagram page of Sabyasachi shared a series of pictures of Poonawalla wearing his creation teamed up with a Sciaparelli hand-forged metal bustier. The design was part of the Indian label's association with Maison Schiaparelli, an Italian brand known for its surrealist work.
Sabyasachi said his wish to see the sari / saree at international fashion events has come true this year. ''For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global events like the Met Gala,'' the designer said in a statement shared on Instagram.
According to the label, Poonawalla's vision was to interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with ''an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity''.
Natasha Poonawalla, 40, wore a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliqued printed velvet. The jewellery was a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project - crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones, the label further added.
Natasha Poonawalla previously attended the Met in 2019 for its 'Camp' theme when she wore a custom-made Dundas dress.
Photo Credit: Sabyasachi Mukherjee
- women fashionMET Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish And Megan Fox Flaunt Statement Beauty Looks
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Has Kanye West Connection; Here’s Also How Kareena Kapoor Reacted
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2021: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish And Others Leave Us Speechless With Their Style
- fashion trendsSophie Turner And Joe Jonas’ Major Fashion Moments That Will Make You Go ‘Aww’
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Her Major Fashion Moments And Why They Were So Discussed
- bollywood wardrobeKylie Jenner Shares Her Wardrobe Malfunction Experience In Black Gown From Met Gala 2018
- fashion trendsFrom Sanitiser To Burger, Katy Perry’s Costumes Will Certainly Fascinate You
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Met Gala Looks From 2017-19 Decoded, Which One Was The Best?
- bollywood wardrobePriyanka Chopra Jonas’ Met Gala Looks From 2017-19, Which One Is Your Favourite?
- fashion trendsMindy Kaling’s #MetGalaChallenge Look Is Enhanced By Lights And Will Totally Win Over Jared Leto
- bollywood wardrobeWhen Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Complemented Each Other In Metallic Outfits At Met Gala 2016
- fashion trendsOn Met's 150th Anniversary, Met Gala 2020 Theme Will Be Based On Time