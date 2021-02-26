Just In
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make A Stylish And Stunning Appearance At An Event
Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who won't be returning as working members of the royal family, made a surprise appearance at a Spotify event. The couple talked about their production company that will create podcasts on Spotify. The event was shot at their California home. Meghan Markle gave us a stunning fashion moment and looked gorgeous. And Prince Harry also exuded formal vibes. So, let's talk about their outfits and looks.
Meghan Markle wore an Oscar de la Renta dress, which came from the designer Oscar de la Renta's 2021 Spring collection. She wore a Citrus drop waist dress for her latest appearance. She wore a sleeveless dress that was light-blue hued. Her dress was accentuated by yellow and white floral accents and green leaves. We absolutely loved her dress and she notched up her look with a gemstone ring and intricately-done gold bracelets.
The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The highlighted middle-parted curled tresses completed her look. Prince Harry wore a collared formal white shirt and paired it with navy-blue pants. They looked awesome together. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram