Just In
- 28 min ago All About Intermittent Explosive Disorder, A Serious Mental Health Disorder In Adolescents
- 3 hrs ago What Time Is It? It’s Time To Checkout Different Types Of Clocks To Spruce Up Your Rooms!
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Heavy Discounts On Toys And Games For Kids/Children, Get Up To 70 Per Cent Off
- 5 hrs ago India-US Healthcare Collaboration In Spotlight As India Approves Two More Covid-19 Vaccines
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa: Pacers performance hallmark of our team's results in recent years: Virat Kohli
- Finance Improve Your CIBIL Score With Simple Calculation To Get Easy Loan: Learn How
- Technology OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Via Geekbench, China's 3C Ahead Of January Launch
- Movies Top 5 Telugu Songs On YouTube 2021: Saranga Dariya To Bullettu Bandi, Tracks That Made Everyone Groove!
- Travel Best Getaways From Kolkata For A Memorable New Year's Eve
- News Mumbai on alert: Security tightened over intelligence report on possible Khalistani terrorist attacks
- Automobiles Magenta & Central Railways Innaugrate EV Chargers At Parel Railway Station
- Education ARIIA Rankings 2021: Top 10 HEIS In Atal Ranking 2021, IIT Madras Tops The List
Emily In Paris: Masaba Gupta Goes Global! Ashley Park Flaunts A Red Jacket From The Label
The second edition of Emily In Paris has acquired position in the top 10 series of the Netflix Global. The show is a lot about peppy and vibrant fashion, and speaking of which, one of the creations of the designer Masaba Gupta, was seen in the hit show. With this outfit, Masaba Gupta went global and her label took center stage in the show.
The second season of Emily in Paris saw Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) flaunting Masaba Gupta's red jacket. Ashley Park paired the long red jacket with colourful printed yoga pants and cropped top. The bold black motifs on the shrug were the highlight of the ensemble! Her makeup was light with pink lip shade and the actress kept her hair loose and opted for a casual vibe.
Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta also launched the new Autumn-Winter 2021 Collection. Already a hit in the market, the range took inspiration from traditional Kashida embroidery and South gold. Talking about the brand, House of Masaba is tailor-made for the dynamic style needs across the globe. Known for its perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary values, the Indian brand has a massive international appeal.
Released on 22nd December, the show boasts a huge fan following across the globe. And watching House of Masaba take center stage in the show's styling is a proud moment for us! So, what do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Kapoor’s Wedding Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, And Others Flaunt Their Fashionable Best
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Kapoor’s Wedding: Sonam Kapoor And Other Kapoor Sisters Give Us Wedding-Wear Goals
- bollywood wardrobeFrom Masaba Gupta To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, The Actresses Wow Us With Their Stunning Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeSherni Promotions: Vidya Balan And Her Lovely Collection Of Animal Printed Sarees Are Highly Impressive!
- bollywood wardrobeNeena Gupta Looks Elegant In Her Traditional Outfits; Which One Did You Like More?
- bollywood wardrobeMother’s Day 2021: Neena Gupta And Masaba Gupta’s Stylish Trackee Set Picture Is Winning The Internet
- fashion trendsFDCI x LFW: Pops, Pastels, And A Tinge Of Familiarity, Masaba And Gauri & Nainika Rule The Day
- fashion trendsRenowned Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away At 79 in Coimbatore
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali: Mother-Daughter Duo Masaba And Neena Gupta Flaunt Yellow And Candy Pink Outfits
- make up tipsDiwali 2020: Masaba Gupta’s Glamorous Bronzed Make-Up Will Give You A Perfect Festive Look
- bollywood wardrobeKarwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty Wows Us With Her Maroon Saree And Striking Neckpiece
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor Twins With Masaba In A White Outfit As She Wishes Her, ‘Happy birthday my darling Masu’