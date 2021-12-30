Emily In Paris: Masaba Gupta Goes Global! Ashley Park Flaunts A Red Jacket From The Label Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The second edition of Emily In Paris has acquired position in the top 10 series of the Netflix Global. The show is a lot about peppy and vibrant fashion, and speaking of which, one of the creations of the designer Masaba Gupta, was seen in the hit show. With this outfit, Masaba Gupta went global and her label took center stage in the show.

The second season of Emily in Paris saw Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) flaunting Masaba Gupta's red jacket. Ashley Park paired the long red jacket with colourful printed yoga pants and cropped top. The bold black motifs on the shrug were the highlight of the ensemble! Her makeup was light with pink lip shade and the actress kept her hair loose and opted for a casual vibe.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta also launched the new Autumn-Winter 2021 Collection. Already a hit in the market, the range took inspiration from traditional Kashida embroidery and South gold. Talking about the brand, House of Masaba is tailor-made for the dynamic style needs across the globe. Known for its perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary values, the Indian brand has a massive international appeal.

Released on 22nd December, the show boasts a huge fan following across the globe. And watching House of Masaba take center stage in the show's styling is a proud moment for us! So, what do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.