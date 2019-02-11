ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Margot Robbie Leaves Us Speechless With This Tricky Number At BAFTA 2019

    By
    |
    Margot Robbie BAFTA
    Instagram

    Margot Robbie broke the internet recently because of her fashion statement. The prolific actress surprised us with her Chanel gown at the BAFTA 2019. She got mixed reviews for her number. While some loved her gown, others thought it was a fashion disaster. We thought she didn't play it safe for sure and while her gown was not classically appealing, she looked nice. Let's decode her outfit.

    So, the 'I, Tonya' star wore a rather dramatic gown, which came from the Spring 2019 collection. It was an embellished number with ruffled accents. The silhouette was figure-flattering with a mermaid cut and wispy hem. Margot's gown was intricately embellished and featured jewelled tones. The attire was also detailed with sharp voluminous sleeves and a flared skirt, which contrasted the bodice of her gown in terms of structure. She paired her attire with complementing sandals.

    Margot Robbie I Tonya
    Instagram

    Margot accessorised her look with a delicate ring and statement studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and glossy blue eyeliner. The side-swept impeccable bun completed her look. So, what do you think about Margot Robbie's look and the attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: margot robbie chanel i tonya bafta
    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue