Margot Robbie Leaves Us Speechless With This Tricky Number At BAFTA 2019 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Margot Robbie broke the internet recently because of her fashion statement. The prolific actress surprised us with her Chanel gown at the BAFTA 2019. She got mixed reviews for her number. While some loved her gown, others thought it was a fashion disaster. We thought she didn't play it safe for sure and while her gown was not classically appealing, she looked nice. Let's decode her outfit.

So, the 'I, Tonya' star wore a rather dramatic gown, which came from the Spring 2019 collection. It was an embellished number with ruffled accents. The silhouette was figure-flattering with a mermaid cut and wispy hem. Margot's gown was intricately embellished and featured jewelled tones. The attire was also detailed with sharp voluminous sleeves and a flared skirt, which contrasted the bodice of her gown in terms of structure. She paired her attire with complementing sandals.

Margot accessorised her look with a delicate ring and statement studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and glossy blue eyeliner. The side-swept impeccable bun completed her look. So, what do you think about Margot Robbie's look and the attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.