Diwali 2019: This Diwali, We Have Compiled Modern Festive Wears For Discerning Men
By Devika Tripathi

Well, hey there discerning men, this Diwali look more stylish and flaunt your ethnic best. We have compiled five latest and stunning outfits for you so that you look notches dapper. The outfits that we have curated for you are not only festive but also comfy. And adding to that, the outfits may not be strictly traditional and are more in tune with modern sensibilities. So, take a look at the awesome ensembles.

The Floral-Patterned Attire

We love this floral-patterned attire by Rohit Bal as it is distinctive and looks so comfortable. Inspired by the florals of Kashmir Valley, this ensemble is absolutely festive-perfect. The ivory attire consists of a bandhagala short jacket and Jodhpuri pants. The red floral accents accentuates the attire and you can pair this attire with black formal shoes or loafers just like the model has.

The Patterned Number

This black-hued attire by Jenjum Gadi is ideal for this Diwali festival as it is dazzling and a cross between traditional and western. The attire comprises a plain black shirt, a jacket with intricate design and shimmery sleeves, and printed trousers. This attire is for those quirky ones, who want to push boundaries and look absolutely different from the mainstream.

The Understated Number

If you are one of those, who want to keep it simple and classy, we totally get you. So, don't overlook your kurta and trousers and if you need some ideas, this kurta-trousers attire by Dev r Nil is perfect for you. Splashed in the light shade of violet, we love the intricate yet subtle design on the neckline of the kurta. You can pair this attire with white trousers like the model.

The Printed Bandhgalas

If you are not a fan of traditional wears and continue with western numbers, you can perhaps wear this attire. Designed by Raghavendra Rathore, this bandhgala jacket is certainly festive and adorned with myriad patterns. You can team such a multi-hued bandhgala top with plain trousers similarly like Ranveer Singh.

The Colours And Velvet

Diwali is the festival of lights and so going by the spirit of the festival, your attire should be colourful too. So, this attire by Manoviraj Khosla is a must-wear for Diwali 2019. We are in love with the multi-hued vibrant patterned jacket as it captures the essence of the festival. Also, you can pair you brightly-hued jacket with velvet pants to accentuate your festive look.

So, what's your Diwali look is going to be like? Let us know that in the comment section.