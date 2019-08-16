ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All You Need To Know About Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

    By
    |

    Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 (LFW W/F 2019) is all set to take place from August 21-25 at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The glittering fashion week will be opened by INIFD Gen Next Designers. The six Gen Next designers, who will give a fresh perspective to the fashion show, are Akanksha Aggarwal, Gaurav, Manjushree Saikia, Stanzin Palmo, Sahib Bhatia, and Ankita Srivastava. Right from being inspired by the texture of a banana leaf to showcasing diversity in women, we are all excited to see the collections of promising new designers.

    However, other than the new designers, the seasoned designers, who will also showcase their collections at this year's Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive, are Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Abraham & Thakore, Gaurang, Monisha Jaising, Nachiket Barve, Rina Dhaka, and the LFW W/F 2019 will be wrapped up by Gauri & Nainika. Adding to that, sustainability will be the theme on the Day 2 of LFW W/F 2019.

    LFW will once again provide a platform for conversations around circular fashion, cutting edge designs and technology, and innovation. Speaking about which, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd said, "The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable, and global."

    Here is the schedule of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

    View this post on Instagram

    The wait is finally over! Filled with fashion, glamour and creativity, we kick off this season. Check out what’s in store for day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #lfwwf19 @lakmeindia @nexaexperience

    A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Here's a look at what Sustainable Fashion Day has to offer on day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive '19 #MakeFashionGood #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #lfwwf19 @lakmeindia @nexaexperience

    A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Filled with fashion, glamour and creativity, we kick off this season. Check out what’s in store for day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #lfwwf19 @lakmeindia @nexaexperience

    A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Filled with fashion, glamour and creativity, we kick off this season. Check out what’s in store for day 4 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #lfwwf19 @lakmeindia @nexaexperience

    A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Filled with fashion, glamour and creativity, we kick off this season. Check out what’s in store for day 5 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #lfw #lfwwf19 @lakmeindia @nexaexperience

    A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

    Stay tuned for more updates on LFW W/F 2019

    More LAKME FASHION WEEK News

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue