All You Need To Know About Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 (LFW W/F 2019) is all set to take place from August 21-25 at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The glittering fashion week will be opened by INIFD Gen Next Designers. The six Gen Next designers, who will give a fresh perspective to the fashion show, are Akanksha Aggarwal, Gaurav, Manjushree Saikia, Stanzin Palmo, Sahib Bhatia, and Ankita Srivastava. Right from being inspired by the texture of a banana leaf to showcasing diversity in women, we are all excited to see the collections of promising new designers.

However, other than the new designers, the seasoned designers, who will also showcase their collections at this year's Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive, are Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Abraham & Thakore, Gaurang, Monisha Jaising, Nachiket Barve, Rina Dhaka, and the LFW W/F 2019 will be wrapped up by Gauri & Nainika. Adding to that, sustainability will be the theme on the Day 2 of LFW W/F 2019.

LFW will once again provide a platform for conversations around circular fashion, cutting edge designs and technology, and innovation. Speaking about which, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd said, "The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable, and global."

Here is the schedule of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Stay tuned for more updates on LFW W/F 2019