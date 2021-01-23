Just In
- 1 hr ago Jennifer Lopez Looks A Class Apart In Her Head To Toe White Ensemble At President’s Inauguration Ceremony
-
- 1 hr ago Parakram Diwas 2021: Inspiring Quotes And Slogans Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 23 January 2021
- 17 hrs ago Healthy Bitter Foods That May Help Lower Blood Glucose In Diabetics
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi reaches Assam, to distribute 1 lakh land allotment certificates
- Technology Samsung Galaxy F62/E62, Galaxy M02 Support Pages Go Live In India
- Movies Salaar: Prabhas To Romance A Newcomer In The Prashanth Neel Directorial?
- Sports Greg Chappell wants Cricket Australia to learn from BCCI
- Finance Budget 2021: Health & Education Cess Could Go By Up To 2%
- Automobiles Tata Altroz i-Turbo Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.73 Lakh
- Education MH SET Answer Key 2020 Released At setexam.unipune.ac.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
Lady Gaga Flaunts A Blazer Outfit, A Red Dramatic Skirt, And A Golden Dove Brooch
Lady Gaga made a dramatic entry at the inauguration ceremony event of the 46th President of the United States. The American singer, songwriter, and actress wore a colour-blocked outfit for the occasion and apart from her ensemble, her braided hairdo also caught our attention. So, let's decode her outfit and look of the day.
A Star Is Born actress wore a stunning ensemble that featured a full-sleeved blazer, which was figure-flattering and full-sleeved. Her blazer was totally stunning and accentuated by a gold dove carrying an olive branch with a twig. The brooch symbolised peace and she paired this navy-blue blazer with a voluminous red skirt that was pleated and heavy. It was a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture designed by Daniel Roseberry. It was a contrasting number and she teamed it with leather gloves.
While her dress was dramatic and formal but with a very edgy Schiaparelli twist, Lady Gaga kept her jewellery game light. She accessorised her look with chic gold earrings that went well with her look. The makeup was deep red lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with well-defined kohl. The silver and black hairdo with a braided crown touch accentuated her look. So, what do you think about Lady Gaga's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comments section.
Courtesy: Instagram