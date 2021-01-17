From Purple Hair To Blue Eye Shadow To Pink Lipstick, Lady Gaga’s Recent Look Is All About Colours Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Hollywood star Lady Gaga has openly been flaunting her love for makeup with her Instagram posts. The actress keeps posting her behind-the-scenes stills from her music videos, her awesome looks from her various photoshoots, and sometimes the casual selfies with stunning makeup looks. From minimal to glam to bold, she has been experimenting and flaunting different looks and we can say that we are totally obsessed with all of them.

Though we absolutely love all kinds of make-up looks of hers but there's no denying the fact that bold looks are only that gets noticed easily and quickly makes a strong case. Talking about bold look, well, Lady Gaga's recent look was what caught all our attention. She shared two posts on Instagram, one was a video post and the other one was a selfie picture. From purple hair to blue eye shadow to pink lips, her look was all about colours and we loved it. So, let's take a look at her makeup closely and decode it.

So, in the picture, Lady Gaga was seen flaunting her mid-parted long layered tresses, which was highlighted by light-purple colour. Coming to her make-up, she kept the base flawless by applying perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. The actress further defined and filled-in her brows, using eyebrow pencil. She kept it thick and a little pointed. Coming to her eyes, she applied a little amount of black kohl on her waterline and blended sky-blue eye shadow over her lids. Gaga applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks and applied a lovely shade of pink lipstick on her upper and lower part of lips.

In the video, the singer flaunted the same colours but made it a little bold. Instead of blue eye shadow, she went for purple eye shadow and blended it all over her crease and lids. The waterline of her eyes was highlighted by heavy black kohl and she also made use of false eye lashes that was marked by multiple coats of mascara. She applied a tint of pink blush on her cheeks and completed her look with light-pink lipstick. Coming to her hairstyle, she created a very nice and cute hairdo with her purple highlighted hair. She made two pretty ponies on the top of her head and flaunted loose tresses with front bangs. The diva painted her nails purple and looked gorgeous as ever.

Talking about her outfit, well, Lady Gaga sported off-white separates that consisted of a full-sleeved hoodie and matching loose trousers.

So, what do you think about this colourful look of Lady Gaga? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Lady Gaga's Instagram