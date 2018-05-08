Kim’s Interpretation Of The Theme Is Quirky & Hot

Kim Kardashian gave a quirky twist to the Met Gala 2018 theme, Heavenly BODIES, and proved that there isn't a greater fashion cohort than her.

The curvy fashionista, chose a long, glittery golden, cleavage cramming dress with huge embellished cross across her waist by Atelier Versace to flaunt her world-famous body.

Her nude makeup and clean hairdo added an oomph factor to her hot look. Needless to say, when it comes to posing for the shutterbugs, Kim is a champion in her own rights.

Kim K kept accessories to a minimum and why not, letting her curvilious frame shine was the motive. A delicate diamond cross around her neck was the only jewellery the diva donned. Adding to the smokey vibes was her intense eye makeup and the half ponytail. The dress designed by Versace served its purpose pretty well, which was to glorify the meticulously carved body Kim has and allow her ample assets to take the center stage.

While we are used to seeing and adoring Kim's semi-nude body almost all the time, it would not be wrong to say that she has us gasping for breath every time she dons a sexy avatar. This look of hers particularly, is one of her best red-carpet appearances and the mother of three remains ever-young, ever sexy!

Do you think Kim did justice to the theme? Tell us in the comments section below!