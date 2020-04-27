Just In
Kim Kardashian’s Separates And Maangtikka Pictures Trolled For Culture Appropriation
Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in separates and jewellery. Her pictures were trolled for culture appropriation. So, let's talk about her ensemble look that was trolled.
Kim Kardashian wore a two-piece set, which consisted of a sleeveless cropped top and a structured long skirt. Splashed in a grey hue, we absolutely loved her ensemble and her attire seemed ideal for parties and fashionable outings. While the boat-neck top was a bit loose, the skirt was shapely and structured. Kim looked sassy in her attire but it was her jewellery that caught everyone's attention.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a maangtikka and bangles with her attire. Her maangtikka was light and enhanced by gold-tones. The bangles were trendy and elaborate. She was criticised by netizens for wearing jewellery, which some users on Twitter and Instagram termed as appropriating culture. It is not for the first time, Kim Kardashian has been slammed for appropriating culture. She has been slammed for culture appropriation, when she used the name, Kimono for her shapewear line. Kimono is of great cultural significance to the Japanese culture and Kim Kardashian West had to change the name of her shapewear line eventually.
The makeup was highlighted by muted-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kim Kardashian's attire and look? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Hakop Arshakyan