Of Wide-brimmed Hat And Column Gown, Jennifer Lopez Stuns At Grammys 2019 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Jennifer Lopez knows how to turn heads. The singer and actress stole the limelight at this year's Grammy Awards. She looked a class apart and gave us a refreshing ensemble. She wore a Ralph & Russo number for the occasion, which was about classicism with a cowboy touch. Well, her look was interesting and we so want to decode it.

So, Jlo wore an ivory-hued column gown that was detailed with a crystal-covered high neckline embellished accents with matching encrusted Aztec design. The elaborate work enhanced her humble gown and she teamed it with a bejewelled wide-brimmed hat, which was accentuated by a metallic touch. Now that was a classy and rare combination but Jlo pulled it off with a lot of aplomb.

She kept her look minimal and notched up her style quotient with a delicate bracelet and complementing earrings. She carried a silver-hued clutch with her, which went well with her attire. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She completed her look with an impeccable ponytail. So, how did you find Jlo's attire and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.