It’s High Time You Assert! So Wear A T-Shirt

This year wear your heart out and shout out your thoughts to the world. Don't just sit and brood, go out and show your mood. Because it matters! It makes a difference when we articulate our deep-most hidden thoughts. And what is more better a way than expressing it through your simple T-shirts or tops!

The T-shirt with messages are totally in-vogue these days as there is so much to say and there is so little time with everyone. Hence, the rise and rise of these tops. Some want to tell the world that they are on a break, some want the ignorant souls to understand what exactly is feminism, while some just want others to take a chill pill.

Wearing such tees not only helps us express ourselves but also considerably improves attitude. We can make any rainy day Monday, a sunnier Sunday with the T-shirt we don. These tops make us stand out in the crowd and enable us to have a distinctive personality. Haven't you ever noticed that if someone wears a top with a loud and clear message, that person immediately attracts attention and is given importance?

A lot of B-town stars today are donning such T-shirts and giving us an insight into their otherwise carefully guarded personalities. Karan Johar, for instance, recently posted a picture of him wearing a loose white tee saying, "Think Big". See, with only two mere words he can make heads turn and offer to his followers something worth thinking about.

With a strong message on your top, you are like a walking billboard. Wear a tee and you don't have to be an active activist, you can be a next-door-boy or girl empowering movement, walking ever so casually in the busy street. Yes, T-shirts, over the years, have become a medium of conveying political slogans, social statements, LGBT causes, and more.

And most of all, you would all agree that tees and tops are the most comfy way of revealing your state of mind. So, don't be shy honey, with just a little bit of money, buy a statement-making T-shirt, because it is a high time you assert.