    Harry Styles' Met Gala 2019 Look Is Absolutely Effortless And A Bit Androgynous

    By
    |
    Harry Styles Met Gala
    Harry Styles not only made his debut at this year's Met Gala but he is also the co-host with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams among others. The singer, songwriter, and actor, Harry went for a Gucci ensemble- the brand, which sponsored Met Gala 2019. His outfit was actually not particularly loud but nevertheless, it captured the Camp theme.

    If somebody reminded us of Oscar Wilde's description in the essay, 'Notes on "Camp" on which the Met Gala 2019 is based, it was Harry Styles. The singer owned this look and it felt so effortless. It seemed so natural and for a debutante this was an extraordinary feat. He wore a sheer black top and paired it with matching high-waist trousers. With halter taffeta and intricate lace details, his ensemble had a shade of a feminine touch.

    Harry Styles Met Gala 2019
    Well, not just that, Harry made his look more Campy by flaunting myriad tattoos. This was a pretty original look and he even wore a drop earring and blingy rings, which were so chic and added to the androgynous effect. Harry Styles left us absolutely speechless and totally nailed the theme. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
