Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Wins Big And Here Is A Look At Her Rebel Fashion Game Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The 18-year-old, Billie Eilish won five awards at the Grammy Awards 2020 including Pop Solo Performance of the Year. The singing sensation made records by becoming the youngest singer to win the solo performance of the year. The Bad Guy singer wore a Gucci outfit for the occasion and her attire featured Gucci emblem and she teamed it with a glittering green top. Her studded shoes were also interesting and she also used a facemask as an accessory. She upped her look with black and golden shades. The pointed green nails also spruced up her avatar. The signature green and black tresses rounded out her avatar.

However, apart from eye-catching Gucci ensemble, the singer has a very unorthodox and unique fashion sense. She liked to keep it quirky, non-conformist, and absolutely fuss-free. Well, Billie's fashion is very rebellious. We have some of her fashion outfits for you that will inspire you to break the norms and push the fashion bar. Take a look.

Billie Eilish's Track Suit She won the Variety magazine's award and was dressed to impress in a track suit. Well, she made track suit look very fashionable. Her attire reminded us of the autumn season and was accentuated by brown floral patterns. She teamed her attire with a white polo neck and sturdy studded sports shoes. Her jewellery was light and she accessorised her look with golden frames. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the green and black middle-parted tresses completed her look. Billie Eilish's Checkered Attire Billie Eilish wore a brown checkered attire for the American Music Awards. Her ensemble consisted of a zippered detail brown, black and red checks. The embellished sleeves also spruced up her attire. The accessories were simple and featured a chain neckpiece and dainty rings. She also elevated her look with cat-eyed frames and the makeup was simple. The signature tresses wrapped up her look. Billie Eilish's Colourful Outfit The Grammy Award 2020 winner is quite a fashion icon in her own right. But this time, she posted a picture and took to her Instagram to share a picture and caption that read, "If only I dressed normal id be so much hotter." Well, hot or not, we loved this outfit of hers, which was so street-style and slay-worthy. Splashed in a white hue, it consisted of a top and pyjamas. Her ensemble was marked by red, yellow, and blue patterns. She paired her ensemble with mismatched shoes - one was a grey metallic boot and the other were white sports shoes. The accessories and makeup were minimally done. Billie Eilish's Cartoon-Inspired Ensemble Billie Eilish wore this shirt and shorts, which was so anime and cartoon-inspired. It was a totally quirky number and was enhanced by anime cartoon on the white shirt. The blue shorts featured the images of your favourite cartoon characters. Her attire was by Slumpykev and the shoes were by Just Don. She wore a chain neckpiece and spruced up her look with white-toned cat-eye frames. The partly-tied green and black tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of the Grammy 2020 winner, Billie Eilish's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Congratulations, Billie Eilish!

Photos Credit: Billie Eilish's Instagram