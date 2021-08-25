ICW 2021: Gaurav Gupta’s Take On Inclusivity And Love, Matters And His Clothes Are A Celebration Of Fluidity Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

In the present narrative, inclusivity remains not only the central topic in fashion but also how diversity in fashion is portrayed. For instance, if we say, we got to have a separate plus-size fashion week then the idea itself is exclusive and treats the body positive fashion in a different light. But if a designer is introducing a model in an inclusive manner then the portrayal should look organic and not just for the sake of showing diversity and inclusivity.

The governing body of fashion, The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) together with designers are making a strong effort to highlight diversity, either via campaigns or fashion weeks. The latest biggest example of emphasising inclusivity came from Gaurav Gupta's digital movie at the FDCI India Couture Week 2021. The designer, who is known for his sculptural designs, showed inclusive fashion in such a natural way that his movie made for a gripping watch - wouldn't have minded a few more minutes.

As far as the dialogue on diversity is concerned, the digital movie hit the right notes. Body positivity, celebration of age-gap in relationships, and LGBTQIA +, among other facets of diversity, were the themes that Gaurav Gupta highlighted. If his last year's digital presentation at the India Couture Week was a glimpse of inclusivity, this time it was definitely a graduation of the issue, otherwise still absent (and sometimes misrepresented) in the world of fashion.

One of the instances of inclusivity coming from his movie, was a plus-size model completely owning the moment with her wine-hues separates accentuated by sculpted bodice and gunmetal detailing. The gender-neutral tones (black and white) also were a part of the digital format, where a couple dressed in architectural black jackets and white trousers, presented intimacy. It was equally heartening to watch two models walking down the stairs - one with a short ebony hair and other with aqua-blue tresses, sharing a light moment together. They were dressed in Neptune-blue gown and separates, which were detailed with metallic tones, textured shaded glass accents, and embellishments. In the second frame, their outfits were more subtle with pink and soft golden hues with sprinkles of Neptune-blue. They wore a gown and fusion drape ensembles accentuated by sharp gunmetal detailing, flowy drape, and feathered accents.

However, the importance of bringing out age-gap in relationships made a powerful impact. The relationships with considerable age differences in heterosexual couples mainly, particularly if the woman is older, still finds unacceptance and frowned upon. The celebrity couples such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had been at the receiving end of trolls and judgements, which is where Gaurav Gupta's take on love transcending age, was a welcoming frame. The romantic bond between the older lady and younger man was vividly captured. The lady was dressed in a draped outfit that was enhanced by darker shade of asteroid-pink with metal detailing and bugle beads. The younger man flaunted a classic tuxedo suit but with white-toned abstract patterns, perhaps representing cosmic realms.

The show titled 'Universal Love' was inspired by the expanse of the cosmos, translated articulately into his set of fluid outfits. Universe shows you many possibilities and as a designer, Gaurav Gupta shared diverse possibilities in terms of clothes and perceptions on love. The collection featured ruffled layers, exaggerated sleeves, flowy capes, sculpted necklines, and velvet accents on different silhouettes.