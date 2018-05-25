Subscribe to Boldsky
#FlashbackFriday: Kim Kardashian's Style Moments That Made Us Laugh Out Loud

By Devika
Kim Kardashian Fashion

Kim Kardashian West changed her hair colour to blonde again for her anniversary because - "awww" - that is her hubby Kanye West's favourite look. The diva, socialite and fashion influencer is always there in the news, particularly because of her bold fashion statements.

But there is a thin line between making it to the OOTD (Outstanding Outfit Of The Day) and "O-O-T-D" (Outrageous Outfit Of The Day)! This time, we in the spirit of #flashbackfriday are talking about her outrageous attires; the attires that made our eyes pop out but also left us teary-eyed. We are confessing about those ensembles of hers that trended and broke the internet for laugh-out-loud reasons.

So, here are a few of her ridiculous outfits that we wish to never see again and we are also expressing how we feel looking at them:

1. Okay, Why Are You Even Wearing This Red Jacket!

Kim Kardashian Fashion

2. Blegh! That Is One Hell Of A Fuzzy Fur!

Kim Kardashian Fashion

3. Oops! What A Scary Revelation!

Kim Kardashian Fashion

4. Woah! Look At That Puffed Up Ball!

Kim Kardashian Fashion

5. Enough Now Kim, We Got Your Point!

Kim Kardashian Fashion

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2018
