Flashback Friday: When Carrie Bradshaw Of Sex And The City Made Scrunchie Look So Unfashionable!

Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City didn't quite like scrunchies and she made it quite evident in one of the episodes of the hit series, which gained quite a fanbase - particularly there is still a dedicated fan following of the show's most iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw. Played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie Bradshaw's famous 'scrunchie' dialogue not only resulted in her argument with Berger but also contributed to the decline in popularity of the scrunchies. Well, in this Flashback Friday story, let's find out what Carrie Bradshaw actually said about scrunchie.

So, while she loved Berger's book and moreover the way she said she loved it, it was a pure gushing over but there was a minor fashion detail in the book that she didn't approve of. She told Berger that you have a leading lady running all over town wearing a scrunchie. Berger, who must not have paid attention to a minor detail like scrunchie while writing, asked Carrie, "A scrunchie. The hair thing? What's wrong with that? Carrie replied that nothing unless you're writing about women on the island of Manhattan. However, Berger doesn't take the comment lightly and in fact argued that a lot of women in New York wear scrunchies and Carrie Bradshaw had a quick tongue-in-cheek response, "In the bathroom maybe." As the scrunchie argument in the Sex and the City episode escalated, Carrie Bradshaw finally said, "No women who works at W-magazine and lives on Perry Street would be caught dead at a hip downtown restaurant wearing a scrunchie!" In other words, she just mocked the 80s scrunchies fashion and looked down upon the piece of accessory. And Carrie Bradshaw fans were equally quick to ditch scrunchies.

However, this was back in early 2000, when Carrie Bradshaw was condescending about scrunchies fashion but 10 years later in 2010, the scrunchies made a comeback with Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, among others made a strong case for scrunchies. Today, scrunchies - the fabric hair accessory, have become popular and common. These elastic bands come in different hues and patterns, and the satin scrunchies are the most loved. Also, a scrunchie and scarf combination also sells like hot cakes. So, Carrie Bradshaw might regret passing a comment about scrunchie but we will always love her.

