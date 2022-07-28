Just In
FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Rashmika Mandanna Paints The Town Red In Magnificent Lehenga By Varun Bahl
When it comes to pairing innocence with grace and regality, Rashmika Mandanna tops the list. And designer Varun Bahl was quick enough to identify her traits and offer her the first rampwalk experience by making her the leading lady for his collection.
On the fourth day of the Fashion Design Council India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022, actress Rashmika Mandanna made her rampwalk debut as the showstopper for designer Varun Bahl. The actress looked extremely gorgeous in a blood red lehenga with floral prints, with her aura being magnified by the twirls of the lehenga.
Rashmika Mandanna's Look And Aura
Flashing her brilliant smile, the Pushpa star looked petite and serene among the models. Exuding Indian legacy with her outfit, the actress styled her ensemble with a heavy kundan choker. To keep the look minimalistic, she opted not to wear anything in the ears.
The star made confident strides on the ramp emanating vibrance like confetti for her admirers. Her side parted hair and nude makeup did not let the focus drop off of her ensemble.
After the walk, the actress made an appearance for the media with Bahl and did her signature step from the movie Pushpa. Mandanna, who does not shy away from showering her love on her fans, did the finger hearts gesture along with Bahl.
The Collection
It was not only Rashmika Mandanna's debut at ICW but also Varun Bahl's. The designer showcased his collection named 'New Leaf.' With the art of hand embroidery, Bahl brought back the timeless designs with a touch of contemporary arts and motifs. Redefining the Indian embroideries and presenting his renditions in his collection, Bahl aimed to give them global acceptance and appeal.
Bahl's designs were inspired by the freshness of nature found in the wilderness of woods radiating drama and epiphany. Floral patterns took a centrestage in Bahl's collection along with sensuous Indian and Western silhouettes.
The rampwalk with the models and Rashmika Mandanna had Italian opera in the background score complementing the mood of the evening.
Bahl's couture challenged the conventional wedding collection by adding modern twists to make a fashion statement on the global level. Putting forward in simpler terms, 'New Leaf' tried to amalgamate the beauty of the traditional couture with the sensuality and grace of the red carpets.
