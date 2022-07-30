Just In
- 11 min ago August 2022: List Of Important Festivals And Fasts This Month
- 26 min ago August 2022: Check Out The Lucky And Unlucky Signs This Month
- 46 min ago Mumbai Woman Dies After Accidentally Eating Poisonous Tomatoes
- 2 hrs ago 4 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Walk Barefoot At Home, Especially Women Over 50
Don't Miss
- Movies Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?
- Sports Chess Olympiad 2022: Media covering event faces FIDE restrictions
- News IMA says Punjab minister 'humiliated' top doctor, fraternity; seeks resignation
- Finance This Large Cap Navratna Stock Will Soon Trade 150% Ex-Dividend, Check Key Details Here
- Technology Latest Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data A Day; Packs From Rs. 249 To Rs. 2,879 Explained
- Automobiles BMW Recalls iX and i4 EVs Over Battery Issues - Owners Told Not To Drive, Charge Or Park Vehicles Outside
- Education ATMA Result 2022 Declared At atmaaims.com, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
- Travel List Of Tiger Reserves In India: International Tiger Day 2022
FDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
When it comes to owning the style quotient with oomph, Sara Ali Khan knows her way. Flaunting a royal blue glittery Indo-western cutout gown, the star looked ravishing at the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022. Sara was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Decoding Sara's look at #ICW 2022
Sara's Glitzy Game
Closing the show with her evergreen grace for the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sara looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a gown laden with embellishments. With her confident strides in the dress that boasted an ethnic touch, Sara accentuated the white French Renaissance-themed ramp. The actress concluded the show for the designers with her statement salaam and namaste while adorning a gleaming smile that radiated warmth.
Sara's Hair And Makeup
Keeping the look minimal and suave, Sara chose nude eyeshadow and lip shade. With soft waves for her hair, the star chose not to accessorise but for a statement ring on her index finger that enhanced her overall look.
Love Forever: Couture dedicated to rich French heritage
Falguni and Shane Peacock are known for their exquisite designer inspirations for their collections. 'Love Forever,' their exclusive collection for the FDCI#ICW2022 was inspired from the rich cultural heritage of the French and the astonishingly beautiful works of art. The enigmatic French architecture played a significant role in shaping the ensembles. The detailed embroidery laden with crystals, tulle, and broaches celebrates the works of great masters of art in the modernist era namely Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Le Corbusier, etcetera.
Sara's Media Interaction
With her interaction with the media, Sara revealed that her go-to outfit for a date would be a salwar-kameez. Being the one who loves to play with neon tints, Sara added that she would love to complement the look with neon non-matching earrings. The queen of minimalism stressed that she would just stick to a tinted lip balm when it comes to makeup for her date!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Sizzles On The Cover Of Elle India Magazine
- bollywood wardrobeGorgeous Sara Ali Khan Looks Charming In Her New Saree, See Her Latest Picture!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Like A Vision In White In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine!
- bollywood wardrobeIIFA Rocks 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Black Gown Leaves Fans Awestruck!
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Looks Uber Cool In Neon Casuals On The Streets Of The UK
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipa: Actresses Who Rocked The Red Gown!
- bollywood wardrobePICS: Sara Ali Khan Gives Major Fashion Goals In Summer White Indian Ethnic Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Colour-Blocked Salwar Suit At A Village In Uttar Pradesh Is Festive-Perfect
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan’s Pink Ghagra Look From Her Movie Atrangi Re Is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- bollywood wardrobeChristmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
- bollywood wardrobeAtrangi Re Promotions: Sara Ali Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Elaborate Lehenga And Hand-Painted Gown
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Other Actresses At Their Fashionable Best