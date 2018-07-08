Fashion Myth Debunked: Crop Top Can Be Only Worn By Women With Flat-Stomach

Crop tops are meant for only flat stomach- well, this is the biggest fashion myth that should be dumped in a trash can. Statements similar to this not only happen to body shame women but also restrict the importance of that particular cloth. So, today we would like to debunk the myth around crop tops.

These short tops or blouses, which can be teamed with denims, shorts, skirts, etc.., can be worn by plus-sized and curvy women too. Yes, women of all sizes can wear crop tops without any hesitation unless it is there personal preference to not to.

And today, there are so many plus-sized models, actresses, and fashion bloggers, who have sported and popularised crop tops. They have inspired women all over the world to wear whatever they want to. Since midriff gets exposed in a crop top, so people, in general, found the flat-stomach ladies more attractive. But then some daring curvy, plus-sized women stepped up their fashion game and proved to the world that they can look as attractive and kickass too.

Divas like Kim Kardashian are not classically thin, but then when she wears a crop top, she has us falling head over heels in love with her. Tess Holiday and Anshula Kapoor are a few other names, who have rocked crop tops.

Putting it in the Indian context, many times not-stereotypically-thin-women or plus-sized women are seen wearing cropped blouses on wedding occasions. Do they look odd? Absolutely not! Or when plump women wear saris, do we stare at them with a frown? No, we don't.

So, why should anyone find stout women wearing a western crop top so strange? We shouldn't at all find it peculiar.

Yes, if you are uncomfortable, you can pair your crop top with a high-waist bottom or just give a little peek-a-boo of your midriff, or pair it with a jacket or a button-down sweater. So, yes there is more than one way of wearing a crop top.

And if you are bold enough, you can wear an extra short crop top and team it in these following ways to make it look more attractive:

Crop Top With A Long Skirt

Crop tops look amazing with those flared long skirts. You can wear a crop top with your lehenga skirt too. In such a case, stick to sleeveless and tube-tops because they look so amazing. However, you can also wear a tight full-sleeved or quarter-sleeved crop top too and get a tad bit of ethnic touch.

Palazzo Pants And Crop Tops

Yes, ditch those regular jeans because crop tops and the breezy palazzo pants are a winning combination. With palazzo pants, you can enhance the sassy effect and opt for a boat-neck or a high-neck crop top. Similarly, you can also team crop top with printed harem pants.

Plaid Shirt As A Crop Top

You can also tie the ends of your plaid shirt and make it look like a crop top. It is quite a classy trick. Also, you can pair it with denim jeans or hot pants. You can also try wearing a peplum skirt with it and tell us how it looks.

Crop Top And Dungarees

And you can also pair your crop top with dungarees. The combination is so awesome. While it can accentuate your back but your front part is cloaked. It also makes for a head-turning simple yet classic street style.