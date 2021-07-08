Cannes 2021: The 4 Unusual But Absolutely Slay-Worthy Fashion Lessons From The Divas Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Slay-worthy fashion can be sometimes dramatic and sometimes oh-so-simple. If you've been thinking of taking lessons in slaying it right or want to just admire some jaw-dropping fashion, we have fashion offerings from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2021. Leonie Hanne, Isabelle Huppert, Eva Herzigova, and Ola Farahat left us speechless with their distinctive fashion at the red carpet of Cannes 2021. They totally gave us cues on how to make heads turn with your outfit. So, let's talk about their outfits and what we loved about their look.

Lesson 1: Why Didn't We Think Of This Attire

When on a high-octane fashion outing where you know people will flaunt a certain kind of dresses and pantsuits, you can wear an outfit that is simple yet so unorthodox. If you are confused, you can take a look at actress Isabelle Huppert's attire. With this couture ensemble, she would have definitely made those around think, 'Oh why didn't we think of this attire'. The actress came for the screening of Everything Went Fine and quite simply, stole the limelight with her Balenciaga attire. It was a full-sleeved and high polo-neck outfit that she wore. Splashed in jet-black hue, her outfit was accentuated by meticulous draping at the hem and she paired her ensemble with black pumps that went perfectly well with her attire. As for jewellery, the layers of pearls on one of the cuffs of her sleeves and hoops upped her style. Her hoops were from Chopard. The black shades added to the cool quotient and the makeup was highlighted by a lip colour in the shade of pink. The side-parted wavy reddish-blonde tresses completed her look.

Lesson 2: Bright Neons Can Do Wonder But...

Fashion blogger and style diva, Ola Farahat also took our breath away with her ensemble. She reminded us that bright neons (shades) can do wonder but with her look, she also taught her that what jewellery and makeup you can do with a bright hue. Ola wore an off-shouldered dress that was splashed in neon-orange hue and this vibrant hue was enough to make her look a class apart. Apart from hue, Ola's outfit also seemed ideal for those who aren't comfy with dramatic feathered and cape outfits. Her summer-perfect attire came from the label, Alberta Ferretti and it featured a gathered off-shouldered bodice and asymmetrical hem with a front slit. She wore orange pencil heels that matched with her attire of the day. While the colour of her dress was certainly eye-catching, she balanced the look with minimal yet bold touches. For instance, her statement Boucheron danglers wasn't quite everyone's cup of tea but Ola Farahat pulled it off. Similarly, the makeup with radiant orange touches and contouring with mascara and pink eye shadow was the perfect makeup for this look. The long straight tresses also suited her.

Lesson 3: Don't Limit Yourself When You Choose Dramatic

Wearing a dramatic outfit on the red carpet of the film festival as prestigious as Cannes Film Festival, can be quite a risk. When there are a number of divas flaunting dramatic costumes, standing out from the crowd is not an easy task. However, Leonie Hanne made her dramatic look so effortless and natural. The blogger gave us an OOTD moment with this ensemble of hers that was surreal and straight from the fantasy novels. She wore a gown that was designed by Nicole + Felicia. It was the sculptural ballgown that she wore and it was highlighted by layers of tulle fabric. Splashed in mint-green hue, the feathered accents on her attire enhanced her ensemble and made it seem like one of the dreamiest gowns at Cannes, so far. The gathered bodice, intricate fold, and exquisite beading spruced up her gown look. She kept her jewellery look on-point and contemporary. The diamond and white and rose gold jewellery from Pomellato gave her look a complete touch. The makeup was highlighted by glossy nude lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Lesson 4: And Sometimes, Just Wear A Top And Pants

Model and Editor-at-Large for Vogue Czechoslovakia, Eva Herzigova made us wonder why we didn't sport something as straightforward as a top and pants for the party. Yes, she convinced us to ditch gowns, dresses, pantsuits, and jumpsuits, and instead opt for trousers and top. With her ensemble from Alberta Ferretti, she not only exuded comfy vibes but also looked drop-dead gorgeous. Her open-back halter top featured lace and organza ruffled detailing and the model teamed it with a pair of all-over paillettes embroidered trousers splashed in a black metallic hue. Her attire came from the Fall-Winter 2021 collection of the brand. She played with classic colour-block (black and white) and paired her ensemble with black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. She carried a simple black clutch with her and accessorised her look with a pair of emerald and diamond earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The short middle-parted blonde tresses wrapped up her look.

We loved the outfits of all the divas but Eva Herzigova surprised us the most and actually made us want to attend a high-octane party soon and flaunt such a pairing - and well, what's comfier than top and pants! So, whose attire and what lesson you related with the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Getty Images