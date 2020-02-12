RIP Wendell Rodricks: The Fashion Designer Who Revived The Traditional Goan Kunbi Sari Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Fashion designer, author, environmentalist, and advocate for gay rights, Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on 12th February 2020. The Padma Shri awardee designer was born on 28th May 1960 and had a flourishing career as a fashion designer. Apart from his career in fashion, he has also had cameo appearances in movies including Fashion (2008) and Boom (2003).

However, speaking about his fashion legacy, he started his career by saving money to study fashion in Paris. He is among the first few Indian designers, who popularised the concept of minimalism in fashion. His first collection included 12 ensembles and model, Mehr Jesia walked the ramp for hi. But his debut collection wasn't complete as he didn't have sufficient funds to supply some models with shoes or bottoms for their organza tunics. Ever since Wendell Rodricks has been instrumental in redefining the fashion of the country.

He was the first Indian designer to have been invited for IGEDO (the world's largest garment fair). He has also lectured on the history of world costumes and other issues pertaining to fashion. Wendell Rodricks was also a proud advocate of eco-friendly fashion and has also experimented a lot with khadi. During his days as a fashion student in Paris, he was advised to "put your country in your clothes." He did so a number of times and the revival of traditional Goan Kunbi sari was among the significant works of his. In 2017, he also promoted inclusivity in fashion by presenting a collection for plus-sized women.

Wendell Rodricks was also the first few designers in the country, who introduced resort wear. We are deeply saddened to hear about his sudden demise. RIP, Wendell Rodricks!