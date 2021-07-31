FDCI Announces India Couture Week (ICW) 2021 Dates And List Of Designers Showcasing Fashion Trends Boldsky Desk

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has scheduled the second digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021 from August 24-29 and will showcase 19 designers. Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner this year.

Since the pandemic struck in 2020 resulting in multiple lockdowns, most fashione events have been held digitally across the world, in what is considered a new normal even for the world of fashion.

The 14th edition of the India Couture Week will see captivating showcases by the country's top couturiers. The list of designers at ICW 2021 includes Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

The 19 designers will be presenting their engaging fashion films, which will be streamed on all the FDCI's digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website. These shows will be presented on a pre-set show schedule.

"Couture is the finest form of expression as it reveals the brand narrative, immaculate construction and design ideology in its truest element. ICW this year has seen an unprecedented response, despite the trying times with 19 coveted names showcasing, making it the biggest and brightest show," said Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.

So, are you as excited about the upcoming India Couture Week 2021 as much as we are? Let us know that in the comment section.